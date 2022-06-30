Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Tanner Houck and OF Jarren Duran from the restricted list. Assigned INF Yolmer Sánchez to Worcester (IL) following last night’s game. Designated RHP Silvino Bracho for assignment. Sent LHP Chris Sale on a rehab assignment to Portland (EL). Traded RHP Silvino Bracho to Atlanta in exchange for cash considerations. DETROIT TIGERS — Sent RHP Jose Cisnero to Lakeland (FSL) on a rehab assignment. LOS ANGELES... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Tanner Houck and OF Jarren Duran from the restricted list. Assigned INF Yolmer Sánchez to Worcester (IL) following last night’s game. Designated RHP Silvino Bracho for assignment. Sent LHP Chris Sale on a rehab assignment to Portland (EL). Traded RHP Silvino Bracho to Atlanta in exchange for cash considerations.

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent RHP Jose Cisnero to Lakeland (FSL) on a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent RHP Kyle Barraclough outright to Salt Lake (PCL). Activated RHP Andrew Wantz.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Adrian Martinez from Las Vegas (PCL). Selected the contract of INF Vimael Machin from Las Vegas. Reinstated OF Skye Bolt from the 60-day IL. Placed 2B Jed Lowrie on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 27. Optioned RHP Adam Oller and OF Cristian Pache to Las Vegas. Designated LHP Adam Kolarek for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LF Luke Raley and RHP Ryan Thompson on the restricted list. Sent RHP Pete Fairbanks to FCL on a rehab assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Javy Guerra from Durham (IL). Recalled LHP Ryan Yarbrough and RHP Phoenix Sanders from Durham. Reinstated LHP Jeffrey Springs from the family medical emergency list.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of OF Narciso Crook from Iowa. Placed OF Jason Heyward on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 27. Transferred OF Michael Hermosillo from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed RHP Ian Gibaut off waivers from Cleveland. Transferred RHP Daniel Hudson from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Sent LHP Locke St. Jone outright to Syracuse (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with SS A.J. Graffanimo on a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Redinstated INF Tucupita Marcano from the COVID-19 list. Designated INF Yu Chang for assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Selected the contract of INF Matthew Batten from El Paso (PCL). Designated INF Sergio Alcatara for assignment.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Placed RHP Billy Layne Jr. on the suspended list. Signed RHP Jacob Corn.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Scott Gillespie.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS – Acquired G Dejounte Murray and C Jock Landale from the San Antonio in exchange for F Danilo Gallinari, a conditional 2023 first round pick (from Charlotte via New York), Atlanta’s 2025 and 2027 first round picks and a 2026 first round pick swap.

BROOKLYN NETS — Acquired F Royce O’Neale from Utah in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Re-signed F Taurean Prince to a veteran extension.

UTAH JAZZ — Waived F Juancho Hernangomez.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Bradley Pinion to a one-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Brandon Smith to a rookie contract.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OLs Ryan Nelson and Tyler Witt to the practice squad. Signed WR Carlton Agudosi. Transferred WR Nic Demski to the six-game IL.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed G Craig Anderson to a one-year contract.

DALLAS STARS — Signed G Scott Wedgewood to a two-year contract extension. Signed LW Riley Tufte to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Acquired a 2022 NHL Draft fourth-round pick from Columbus in exchange for F Mathieu Oliver.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed D Darren Raddysh to a two-year, two-way contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Promoted Emily Engel-Natzke to video coordinator.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Named Dan Locke head of individual development and coaching for Columbus Crew 2 and the Columbus Crew Academy.

INTER MIAMI CF — Named Victor Oliver senior vice president/facilities revenues and operations.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Juan Castillo to a short-term loan.

COLLEGE

HOBART — Named Marion Dietz women’s assistant basketball coach.

LONG ISLAND — Named Rod Strickland head men’s basketball coach.

RICE — Named Parker Bangs men’s baseball pitching coach.

ST. JOHN’S — Named Brandon Kuhn strength and conditioning coach for men’s basketball.

WASHINGTON & LEE — Promoted Will Wallace to associate director of athletic communications and Named Josh Rexroat assistant director of athletic communications.

