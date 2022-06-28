Tigers visit the Giants to open 2-game series

Detroit Tigers (28-44, fourth in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (39-33, third in the NL West) San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (5-5, 3.40 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (6-4, 2.70 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -197, Tigers +166; over/under is 7 runs BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday to start a two-game series. ... ... READ MORE

Detroit Tigers (28-44, fourth in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (39-33, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (5-5, 3.40 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (6-4, 2.70 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -197, Tigers +166; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday to start a two-game series.

San Francisco is 20-16 in home games and 39-33 overall. Giants pitchers have a collective 4.02 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Detroit has an 11-22 record in road games and a 28-44 record overall. The Tigers have a 14-34 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has 12 doubles, a triple and six home runs while hitting .265 for the Giants. Joc Pederson is 9-for-31 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Schoop has 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 RBI while hitting .195 for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 14-for-39 with three doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .248 batting average, 4.66 ERA, even run differential

Tigers: 4-6, .267 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Giants: Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (back), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

