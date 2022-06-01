AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. J.Martinez Bos 41 160 58 30 .363 Anderson ChW 40 163 58 24 .356 Arraez Min 43 148 52 25 .351 France Sea 49 193 67 23 .347 Devers Bos 50 210 72 38 .343 Benintendi KC 48 177 58 16 .328 Bogaerts Bos 49 184 59 30 .321 Mancini Bal 47 178 54 16 .303 Judge NYY 47 178 54 39 .303 Trout LAA 45 162 49 37 .302

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Seager, Texas, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; Devers, Boston, 11.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 51; Judge, New York, 38; Story, Boston, 37; France, Seattle, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; A.García, Texas, 31; 4 tied at 29.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-1; Taillon, New York, 5-1; 6 tied at 5-2.

