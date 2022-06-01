AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
J.Martinez Bos
41
160
58
30
.363
Anderson ChW
40
163
58
24
.356
Arraez Min
43
148
52
25
.351
France Sea
49
193
67
23
.347
Devers Bos
50
210
72
38
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Seager, Texas, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; Devers, Boston, 11.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 51; Judge, New York, 38; Story, Boston, 37; France, Seattle, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; A.García, Texas, 31; 4 tied at 29.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-1; Taillon, New York, 5-1; 6 tied at 5-2.
