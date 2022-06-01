Trending:
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
J.Martinez Bos 41 160 58 30 .363
Anderson ChW 40 163 58 24 .356
Arraez Min 43 148 52 25 .351
France Sea 49 193 67 23 .347
Devers Bos 50 210 72 38 .343
Benintendi KC 48 177 58 16 .328
Bogaerts Bos 49 184 59 30 .321
Mancini Bal 47 178 54 16 .303
Judge NYY 47 178 54 39 .303
Trout LAA 45 162 49 37 .302

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Seager, Texas, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; Devers, Boston, 11.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 51; Judge, New York, 38; Story, Boston, 37; France, Seattle, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; A.García, Texas, 31; 4 tied at 29.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-1; Taillon, New York, 5-1; 6 tied at 5-2.

