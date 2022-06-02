On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Goldschmidt StL 48 184 65 33 .353
M.Machado SD 48 180 62 35 .344
Iglesias Col 41 147 47 17 .320
McNeil NYM 49 173 55 26 .318
Cron Col 50 196 60 30 .306
Betts LAD 48 193 59 51 .306
Hosmer SD 47 174 53 17 .305
Bell Was 51 184 56 27 .304
Harper Phi 45 178 54 34 .303
T.Turner LAD 50 195 58 24 .297

Home Runs

Betts, Los Angeles, 16; C.Walker, Arizona, 13; Alonso, New York, 13; Cron, Colorado, 13; Riley, Atlanta, 13; Pederson, San Francisco, 12; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 12; Wisdom, Chicago, 11; Soler, Miami, 11; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 11.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 47; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 43; Lindor, New York, 43; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 41; Cron, Colorado, 38; Tellez, Milwaukee, 36; Arenado, St. Louis, 35; Betts, Los Angeles, 35; Harper, Philadelphia, 32; 2 tied at 31.

Pitching

T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 6-0; Buehler, Los Angeles, 6-1; Carrasco, New York, 6-1; Musgrove, San Diego, 5-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 5-0; K.Thompson, Chicago, 5-0; Webb, San Francisco, 5-1; Lauer, Milwaukee, 5-1; Scherzer, New York, 5-1; 2 tied at 5-2.

