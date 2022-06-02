NATIONAL LEAGUE G

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Goldschmidt StL 48 184 65 33 .353 M.Machado SD 48 180 62 35 .344 Iglesias Col 41 147 47 17 .320 McNeil NYM 49 173 55 26 .318 Cron Col 50 196 60 30 .306 Betts LAD 48 193 59 51 .306 Hosmer SD 47 174 53 17 .305 Bell Was 51 184 56 27 .304 Harper Phi 45 178 54 34 .303 T.Turner LAD 50 195 58 24 .297

Home Runs

Betts, Los Angeles, 16; C.Walker, Arizona, 13; Alonso, New York, 13; Cron, Colorado, 13; Riley, Atlanta, 13; Pederson, San Francisco, 12; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 12; Wisdom, Chicago, 11; Soler, Miami, 11; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 11.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 47; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 43; Lindor, New York, 43; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 41; Cron, Colorado, 38; Tellez, Milwaukee, 36; Arenado, St. Louis, 35; Betts, Los Angeles, 35; Harper, Philadelphia, 32; 2 tied at 31.

Pitching

T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 6-0; Buehler, Los Angeles, 6-1; Carrasco, New York, 6-1; Musgrove, San Diego, 5-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 5-0; K.Thompson, Chicago, 5-0; Webb, San Francisco, 5-1; Lauer, Milwaukee, 5-1; Scherzer, New York, 5-1; 2 tied at 5-2.

