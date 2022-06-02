NATIONAL LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Goldschmidt StL
48
184
65
33
.353
M.Machado SD
48
180
62
35
.344
Iglesias Col
41
147
47
17
.320
McNeil NYM
49
173
55
26
.318
Cron Col
50
196
60
30
Home Runs
Betts, Los Angeles, 16; C.Walker, Arizona, 13; Alonso, New York, 13; Cron, Colorado, 13; Riley, Atlanta, 13; Pederson, San Francisco, 12; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 12; Wisdom, Chicago, 11; Soler, Miami, 11; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 11.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 47; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 43; Lindor, New York, 43; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 41; Cron, Colorado, 38; Tellez, Milwaukee, 36; Arenado, St. Louis, 35; Betts, Los Angeles, 35; Harper, Philadelphia, 32; 2 tied at 31.
Pitching
T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 6-0; Buehler, Los Angeles, 6-1; Carrasco, New York, 6-1; Musgrove, San Diego, 5-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 5-0; K.Thompson, Chicago, 5-0; Webb, San Francisco, 5-1; Lauer, Milwaukee, 5-1; Scherzer, New York, 5-1; 2 tied at 5-2.
