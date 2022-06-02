AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
J.Martinez Bos
42
164
59
31
.360
Anderson ChW
40
163
58
24
.356
France Sea
50
197
70
23
.355
Devers Bos
51
214
73
39
.341
Arraez Min
44
153
52
25
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; Seager, Texas, 11; Devers, Boston, 11.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 52; Judge, New York, 38; Story, Boston, 37; France, Seattle, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; A.García, Texas, 32; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; Alvarez, Houston, 31; 4 tied at 29.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-1; Taillon, New York, 5-1; 6 tied at 5-2.
