AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. J.Martinez Bos 42 164 59 31 .360 Anderson ChW 40 163 58 24 .356 France Sea 50 197 70 23 .355 Devers Bos 51 214 73 39 .341 Arraez Min 44 153 52 25 .340 Benintendi KC 49 181 61 16 .337 Bogaerts Bos 50 186 60 32 .323 Mancini Bal 48 182 56 18 .308 Judge NYY 47 178 54 39 .303 Trout LAA 45 162 49 37 .302

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; Seager, Texas, 11; Devers, Boston, 11.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 52; Judge, New York, 38; Story, Boston, 37; France, Seattle, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; A.García, Texas, 32; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; Alvarez, Houston, 31; 4 tied at 29.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-1; Taillon, New York, 5-1; 6 tied at 5-2.

