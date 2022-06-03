AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. J.Martinez Bos 42 164 59 31 .360 Anderson ChW 40 163 58 24 .356 France Sea 51 202 70 23 .347 Devers Bos 51 214 73 39 .341 Arraez Min 44 153 52 25 .340 Benintendi KC 49 181 61 16 .337 Bogaerts Bos 50 186 60 32 .323 Mancini Bal 49 187 57 19 .305 Judge NYY 49 185 56 40 .303 Hays Bal 48 179 54 24 .302

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Seager, Texas, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; Devers, Boston, 11.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 52; Judge, New York, 39; Story, Boston, 37; France, Seattle, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; A.García, Texas, 32; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Rizzo, New York, 31; 3 tied at 29.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 6-1; Taillon, New York, 6-1; Verlander, Houston, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Cortes, New York, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-1; 6 tied at 5-2.

