NATIONAL LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Goldschmidt StL
50
192
67
36
.349
M.Machado SD
49
185
64
36
.346
Iglesias Col
42
151
49
17
.325
McNeil NYM
50
175
56
26
.320
Betts LAD
49
197
61
51
Home Runs
Betts, Los Angeles, 16; Cron, Colorado, 14; C.Walker, Arizona, 13; Alonso, New York, 13; Riley, Atlanta, 13; Pederson, San Francisco, 12; Wisdom, Chicago, 12; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 12; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 12; Soler, Miami, 11.
Runs Batted In
Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 47; Alonso, New York, 47; Lindor, New York, 43; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 41; Cron, Colorado, 40; Arenado, St. Louis, 37; Tellez, Milwaukee, 36; Betts, Los Angeles, 36; Harper, Philadelphia, 32; 4 tied at 31.
Pitching
Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 6-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 6-0; K.Thompson, Chicago, 6-0; Buehler, Los Angeles, 6-1; Carrasco, New York, 6-1; Alcantara, Miami, 6-2; Musgrove, San Diego, 5-0; Webb, San Francisco, 5-1; Lauer, Milwaukee, 5-1; Scherzer, New York, 5-1.
