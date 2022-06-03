Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
June 3, 2022 1:14 am
< a min read
      

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Goldschmidt StL
50
192
67
36
.349

M.Machado SD
49
185
64
36
.346

Iglesias Col
42
151
49
17
.325

McNeil NYM
50
175
56
26
.320

Betts LAD
49
197
61
51

READ MORE

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Goldschmidt StL 50 192 67 36 .349
M.Machado SD 49 185 64 36 .346
Iglesias Col 42 151 49 17 .325
McNeil NYM 50 175 56 26 .320
Betts LAD 49 197 61 51 .310
Bell Was 52 188 58 28 .309
Cron Col 51 201 61 31 .303
Harper Phi 46 182 56 36 .308
Hosmer SD 48 179 54 17 .302
T.Turner LAD 51 199 59 25 .296

Home Runs

Betts, Los Angeles, 16; Cron, Colorado, 14; C.Walker, Arizona, 13; Alonso, New York, 13; Riley, Atlanta, 13; Pederson, San Francisco, 12; Wisdom, Chicago, 12; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 12; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 12; Soler, Miami, 11.

Runs Batted In

Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 47; Alonso, New York, 47; Lindor, New York, 43; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 41; Cron, Colorado, 40; Arenado, St. Louis, 37; Tellez, Milwaukee, 36; Betts, Los Angeles, 36; Harper, Philadelphia, 32; 4 tied at 31.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 6-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 6-0; K.Thompson, Chicago, 6-0; Buehler, Los Angeles, 6-1; Carrasco, New York, 6-1; Alcantara, Miami, 6-2; Musgrove, San Diego, 5-0; Webb, San Francisco, 5-1; Lauer, Milwaukee, 5-1; Scherzer, New York, 5-1.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|10 2022 Procurement Playbook - FEHB -...
6|10 SolarWinds - Seattle Observability...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories