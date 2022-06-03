NATIONAL LEAGUE G

G AB H R Pct. Goldschmidt StL 50 192 67 36 .349 M.Machado SD 49 185 64 36 .346 Iglesias Col 42 151 49 17 .325 McNeil NYM 50 175 56 26 .320 Betts LAD 49 197 61 51 .310 Bell Was 52 188 58 28 .309 Cron Col 51 201 61 31 .303 Harper Phi 46 182 56 36 .308 Hosmer SD 48 179 54 17 .302 T.Turner LAD 51 199 59 25 .296

Home Runs

Betts, Los Angeles, 16; Cron, Colorado, 14; C.Walker, Arizona, 13; Alonso, New York, 13; Riley, Atlanta, 13; Pederson, San Francisco, 12; Wisdom, Chicago, 12; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 12; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 12; Soler, Miami, 11.

Runs Batted In

Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 47; Alonso, New York, 47; Lindor, New York, 43; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 41; Cron, Colorado, 40; Arenado, St. Louis, 37; Tellez, Milwaukee, 36; Betts, Los Angeles, 36; Harper, Philadelphia, 32; 4 tied at 31.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 6-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 6-0; K.Thompson, Chicago, 6-0; Buehler, Los Angeles, 6-1; Carrasco, New York, 6-1; Alcantara, Miami, 6-2; Musgrove, San Diego, 5-0; Webb, San Francisco, 5-1; Lauer, Milwaukee, 5-1; Scherzer, New York, 5-1.

