AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AB

H

R

Pct. J.Martinez Bos

43

168

60

32

.357 Anderson ChW

40

163

58

24

.356 Arraez Min

46

158

54

27

.342 Devers Bos

52

219

74

40

.338 Benintendi KC

50

185

62

17 READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. J.Martinez Bos 43 168 60 32 .357 Anderson ChW 40 163 58 24 .356 Arraez Min 46 158 54 27 .342 Devers Bos 52 219 74 40 .338 Benintendi KC 50 185 62 17 .335 France Sea 53 209 70 24 .335 Bogaerts Bos 51 191 62 33 .325 Judge NYY 51 193 61 43 .316 Mancini Bal 50 191 59 20 .309 J.Ramírez Cle 47 176 52 32 .295

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 21; Alvarez, Houston, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; Rizzo, New York, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 12; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 12; 4 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 52; Judge, New York, 42; Story, Boston, 39; France, Seattle, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Rizzo, New York, 35; A.García, Texas, 35; Alvarez, Houston, 33; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; Santander, Baltimore, 30.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 6-1; Taillon, New York, 6-1; Verlander, Houston, 6-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Cole, New York, 5-1; Cortes, New York, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-1; 6 tied at 5-2.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.