The Associated Press
June 4, 2022 12:27 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
J.Martinez Bos 43 168 60 32 .357
Anderson ChW 40 163 58 24 .356
Arraez Min 46 158 54 27 .342
Devers Bos 52 219 74 40 .338
Benintendi KC 50 185 62 17 .335
France Sea 53 209 70 24 .335
Bogaerts Bos 51 191 62 33 .325
Judge NYY 51 193 61 43 .316
Mancini Bal 50 191 59 20 .309
J.Ramírez Cle 47 176 52 32 .295

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 21; Alvarez, Houston, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; Rizzo, New York, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 12; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 12; 4 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 52; Judge, New York, 42; Story, Boston, 39; France, Seattle, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Rizzo, New York, 35; A.García, Texas, 35; Alvarez, Houston, 33; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; Santander, Baltimore, 30.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 6-1; Taillon, New York, 6-1; Verlander, Houston, 6-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Cole, New York, 5-1; Cortes, New York, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-1; 6 tied at 5-2.

