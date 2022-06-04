AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
J.Martinez Bos
43
168
60
32
.357
Anderson ChW
40
163
58
24
.356
Arraez Min
46
158
54
27
.342
Devers Bos
52
219
74
40
.338
Benintendi KC
50
185
62
17
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 21; Alvarez, Houston, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; Rizzo, New York, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 12; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 12; 4 tied at 11.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 52; Judge, New York, 42; Story, Boston, 39; France, Seattle, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Rizzo, New York, 35; A.García, Texas, 35; Alvarez, Houston, 33; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; Santander, Baltimore, 30.
Pitching
Manoah, Toronto, 6-1; Taillon, New York, 6-1; Verlander, Houston, 6-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Cole, New York, 5-1; Cortes, New York, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-1; 6 tied at 5-2.
