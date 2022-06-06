Trending:
The Associated Press
June 6, 2022
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 47 162 58 29 .358
Anderson ChW 40 163 58 24 .356
J.Martinez Bos 44 173 61 33 .353
Devers Bos 54 226 77 42 .341
France Sea 54 214 71 25 .332
Bogaerts Bos 53 198 64 36 .323
Benintendi KC 52 193 62 17 .321
Judge NYY 52 198 62 44 .313
Mancini Bal 52 197 60 23 .305
Cabrera Det 46 163 49 14 .301

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 21; Alvarez, Houston, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Rizzo, New York, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 12; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 12; Devers, Boston, 12; 5 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 53; Judge, New York, 42; Story, Boston, 40; France, Seattle, 37; A.García, Texas, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Rizzo, New York, 35; Alvarez, Houston, 34; Walsh, Los Angeles, 33; 2 tied at 32.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 6-1; Taillon, New York, 6-1; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-2; Verlander, Houston, 6-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Cole, New York, 5-1; Cortes, New York, 5-1; 5 tied at 5-2.

