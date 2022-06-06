AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Arraez Min 47 162 58 29 .358 Anderson ChW 40 163 58 24 .356 J.Martinez Bos 44 173 61 33 .353 Devers Bos 54 226 77 42 .341 France Sea 54 214 71 25 .332 Bogaerts Bos 53 198 64 36 .323 Benintendi KC 52 193 62 17 .321 Judge NYY 52 198 62 44 .313 Mancini Bal 52 197 60 23 .305 Cabrera Det 46 163 49 14 .301

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 21; Alvarez, Houston, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Rizzo, New York, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 12; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 12; Devers, Boston, 12; 5 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 53; Judge, New York, 42; Story, Boston, 40; France, Seattle, 37; A.García, Texas, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Rizzo, New York, 35; Alvarez, Houston, 34; Walsh, Los Angeles, 33; 2 tied at 32.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 6-1; Taillon, New York, 6-1; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-2; Verlander, Houston, 6-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Cole, New York, 5-1; Cortes, New York, 5-1; 5 tied at 5-2.

