AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
47
162
58
29
.358
Anderson ChW
40
163
58
24
.356
J.Martinez Bos
44
173
61
33
.353
Devers Bos
54
226
77
42
.341
France Sea
54
214
71
25
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 21; Alvarez, Houston, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Rizzo, New York, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 12; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 12; Devers, Boston, 12; 5 tied at 11.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 53; Judge, New York, 42; Story, Boston, 40; France, Seattle, 37; A.García, Texas, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Rizzo, New York, 35; Alvarez, Houston, 34; Walsh, Los Angeles, 33; 2 tied at 32.
Pitching
Manoah, Toronto, 6-1; Taillon, New York, 6-1; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-2; Verlander, Houston, 6-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Cole, New York, 5-1; Cortes, New York, 5-1; 5 tied at 5-2.
