AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Arraez Min 47 162 58 29 .358 J.Martinez Bos 45 176 63 33 .358 Anderson ChW 40 163 58 24 .356 Devers Bos 55 230 78 42 .339 France Sea 55 218 71 26 .326 Bogaerts Bos 54 202 65 36 .322 Benintendi KC 52 193 62 17 .321 Judge NYY 52 198 62 44 .313 Mancini Bal 52 197 60 23 .305 Cabrera Det 46 163 49 14 .301

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 21; Alvarez, Houston, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Rizzo, New York, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 12; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 12; Devers, Boston, 12; 6 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 53; Judge, New York, 42; Story, Boston, 40; France, Seattle, 37; A.García, Texas, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Rizzo, New York, 35; Alvarez, Houston, 34; Walsh, Los Angeles, 33; 3 tied at 32.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 6-1; Taillon, New York, 6-1; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-2; Verlander, Houston, 6-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Cole, New York, 5-1; Cortes, New York, 5-1; 5 tied at 5-2.

