AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
47
162
58
29
.358
J.Martinez Bos
45
176
63
33
.358
Anderson ChW
40
163
58
24
.356
Devers Bos
55
230
78
42
.339
France Sea
55
218
71
26
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 21; Alvarez, Houston, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Rizzo, New York, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 12; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 12; Devers, Boston, 12; 6 tied at 11.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 53; Judge, New York, 42; Story, Boston, 40; France, Seattle, 37; A.García, Texas, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Rizzo, New York, 35; Alvarez, Houston, 34; Walsh, Los Angeles, 33; 3 tied at 32.
Pitching
Manoah, Toronto, 6-1; Taillon, New York, 6-1; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-2; Verlander, Houston, 6-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Cole, New York, 5-1; Cortes, New York, 5-1; 5 tied at 5-2.
