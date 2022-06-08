Trending:
The Associated Press
June 8, 2022 12:12 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Arraez Min
48
166
60
30
.361

J.Martinez Bos
46
181
65
33
.359

Anderson ChW
40
163
58
24
.356

Devers Bos
56
234
80
43
.342

France Sea
56
222
72
26

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 22; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Rizzo, New York, 14; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 12; Stanton, New York, 12; Devers, Boston, 12; 5 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 53; Judge, New York, 45; Story, Boston, 41; Rizzo, New York, 38; France, Seattle, 37; Stanton, New York, 36; Alvarez, Houston, 36; A.García, Texas, 36; Tucker, Houston, 33; Walsh, Los Angeles, 33.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 7-1; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Taillon, New York, 6-1; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Cole, New York, 5-1; Cortes, New York, 5-1; 6 tied at 5-2.

Top Stories