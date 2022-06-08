AMERICAN LEAGUE G

G AB H R Pct. Arraez Min 48 166 60 30 .361 J.Martinez Bos 46 181 65 33 .359 Anderson ChW 40 163 58 24 .356 Devers Bos 56 234 80 43 .342 France Sea 56 222 72 26 .324 Kirk Tor 48 149 48 23 .322 Bogaerts Bos 55 206 66 36 .320 Benintendi KC 53 197 63 17 .320 Judge NYY 53 203 64 46 .315 Mancini Bal 53 201 61 24 .303

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 22; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Rizzo, New York, 14; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 12; Stanton, New York, 12; Devers, Boston, 12; 5 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 53; Judge, New York, 45; Story, Boston, 41; Rizzo, New York, 38; France, Seattle, 37; Stanton, New York, 36; Alvarez, Houston, 36; A.García, Texas, 36; Tucker, Houston, 33; Walsh, Los Angeles, 33.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 7-1; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Taillon, New York, 6-1; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Cole, New York, 5-1; Cortes, New York, 5-1; 6 tied at 5-2.

