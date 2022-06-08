AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
48
166
60
30
.361
J.Martinez Bos
46
181
65
33
.359
Anderson ChW
40
163
58
24
.356
Devers Bos
56
234
80
43
.342
France Sea
56
222
72
26
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 22; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Rizzo, New York, 14; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 12; Stanton, New York, 12; Devers, Boston, 12; 5 tied at 11.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 53; Judge, New York, 45; Story, Boston, 41; Rizzo, New York, 38; France, Seattle, 37; Stanton, New York, 36; Alvarez, Houston, 36; A.García, Texas, 36; Tucker, Houston, 33; Walsh, Los Angeles, 33.
Pitching
Manoah, Toronto, 7-1; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Taillon, New York, 6-1; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Cole, New York, 5-1; Cortes, New York, 5-1; 6 tied at 5-2.
