Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
June 9, 2022 12:46 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Arraez Min
48
166
60
30
.361

Anderson ChW
40
163
58
24
.356

J.Martinez Bos
47
184
65
33
.353

Devers Bos
56
234
80
43
.342

France Sea
57
226
74
27

READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 48 166 60 30 .361
Anderson ChW 40 163 58 24 .356
J.Martinez Bos 47 184 65 33 .353
Devers Bos 56 234 80 43 .342
France Sea 57 226 74 27 .327
Kirk Tor 48 149 48 23 .322
Bogaerts Bos 56 210 67 36 .319
Benintendi KC 54 200 63 19 .315
Judge NYY 54 206 64 46 .311
Mancini Bal 53 201 61 24 .303

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 22; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Rizzo, New York, 14; Buxton, Minnesota, 13; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 13; Stanton, New York, 12; Devers, Boston, 12; 5 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 54; Judge, New York, 45; Story, Boston, 41; Alvarez, Houston, 38; Rizzo, New York, 38; France, Seattle, 38; Stanton, New York, 36; A.García, Texas, 36; Tucker, Houston, 34; Walsh, Los Angeles, 33.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 7-1; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Taillon, New York, 6-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 6-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Cole, New York, 5-1; 5 tied at 5-2.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|15 2022 - FAR Supplement - GSAM/R -...
6|15 9th escar USA - The World's...
6|15 GovForward DOD Cloud Workshop
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories