AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Arraez Min 48 166 60 30 .361 Anderson ChW 40 163 58 24 .356 J.Martinez Bos 47 184 65 33 .353 Devers Bos 56 234 80 43 .342 France Sea 57 226 74 27 .327 Kirk Tor 48 149 48 23 .322 Bogaerts Bos 56 210 67 36 .319 Benintendi KC 54 200 63 19 .315 Judge NYY 54 206 64 46 .311 Mancini Bal 53 201 61 24 .303

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 22; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Rizzo, New York, 14; Buxton, Minnesota, 13; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 13; Stanton, New York, 12; Devers, Boston, 12; 5 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 54; Judge, New York, 45; Story, Boston, 41; Alvarez, Houston, 38; Rizzo, New York, 38; France, Seattle, 38; Stanton, New York, 36; A.García, Texas, 36; Tucker, Houston, 34; Walsh, Los Angeles, 33.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 7-1; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Taillon, New York, 6-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 6-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Cole, New York, 5-1; 5 tied at 5-2.

