AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
48
166
60
30
.361
Anderson ChW
40
163
58
24
.356
J.Martinez Bos
47
184
65
33
.353
Devers Bos
56
234
80
43
.342
France Sea
57
226
74
27
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 22; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Rizzo, New York, 14; Buxton, Minnesota, 13; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 13; Stanton, New York, 12; Devers, Boston, 12; 5 tied at 11.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 54; Judge, New York, 45; Story, Boston, 41; Alvarez, Houston, 38; Rizzo, New York, 38; France, Seattle, 38; Stanton, New York, 36; A.García, Texas, 36; Tucker, Houston, 34; Walsh, Los Angeles, 33.
Pitching
Manoah, Toronto, 7-1; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Taillon, New York, 6-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 6-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Cole, New York, 5-1; 5 tied at 5-2.
