AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
50
175
63
32
.360
Anderson ChW
40
163
58
24
.356
J.Martinez Bos
48
188
66
33
.351
Devers Bos
57
238
80
43
.336
France Sea
57
226
74
27
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 22; Buxton, Minnesota, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Rizzo, New York, 14; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 13; 5 tied at 12.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 56; Judge, New York, 45; Story, Boston, 41; Rizzo, New York, 39; Alvarez, Houston, 38; France, Seattle, 38; A.García, Texas, 37; Stanton, New York, 36; Tucker, Houston, 34; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34.
Pitching
Manoah, Toronto, 7-1; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Taillon, New York, 6-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 6-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Cole, New York, 5-1; 5 tied at 5-2.
