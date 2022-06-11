Trending:
The Associated Press
June 11, 2022 12:10 am
< a min read
      

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Goldschmidt StL
57
216
72
41
.333

M.Machado SD
56
214
71
39
.332

Harper Phi
52
205
65
43
.317

Cooper Mia
52
184
58
21
.315

McNeil NYM
55
194
61
27

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 16; Alonso, New York, 16; Betts, Los Angeles, 16; C.Walker, Arizona, 15; Harper, Philadelphia, 15; Riley, Atlanta, 15; Cron, Colorado, 14; Pederson, San Francisco, 13; 5 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 54; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 47; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 46; Harper, Philadelphia, 45; Lindor, New York, 45; Cron, Colorado, 41; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 40; Arenado, St. Louis, 39; Betts, Los Angeles, 39; Tellez, Milwaukee, 38.

Pitching

Musgrove, San Diego, 7-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 7-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 7-0; Carrasco, New York, 7-1; K.Thompson, Chicago, 6-1; Alcantara, Miami, 6-2; Fried, Atlanta, 6-2; Buehler, Los Angeles, 6-2; Wright, Atlanta, 6-3; Gray, Washington, 6-4.

Top Stories