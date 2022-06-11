NATIONAL LEAGUE G

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Goldschmidt StL 57 216 72 41 .333 M.Machado SD 56 214 71 39 .332 Harper Phi 52 205 65 43 .317 Cooper Mia 52 184 58 21 .315 McNeil NYM 55 194 61 27 .314 Bell Was 59 218 67 31 .307 Iglesias Col 47 170 52 18 .306 T.Turner LAD 57 222 67 30 .302 Canha NYM 47 166 49 27 .295 Freeman LAD 57 224 65 37 .290

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 16; Alonso, New York, 16; Betts, Los Angeles, 16; C.Walker, Arizona, 15; Harper, Philadelphia, 15; Riley, Atlanta, 15; Cron, Colorado, 14; Pederson, San Francisco, 13; 5 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 54; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 47; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 46; Harper, Philadelphia, 45; Lindor, New York, 45; Cron, Colorado, 41; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 40; Arenado, St. Louis, 39; Betts, Los Angeles, 39; Tellez, Milwaukee, 38.

Pitching

Musgrove, San Diego, 7-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 7-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 7-0; Carrasco, New York, 7-1; K.Thompson, Chicago, 6-1; Alcantara, Miami, 6-2; Fried, Atlanta, 6-2; Buehler, Los Angeles, 6-2; Wright, Atlanta, 6-3; Gray, Washington, 6-4.

