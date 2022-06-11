NATIONAL LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Goldschmidt StL
57
216
72
41
.333
M.Machado SD
56
214
71
39
.332
Harper Phi
52
205
65
43
.317
Cooper Mia
52
184
58
21
.315
McNeil NYM
55
194
61
27
READ MORE
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|57
|216
|72
|41
|.333
|M.Machado SD
|56
|214
|71
|39
|.332
|Harper Phi
|52
|205
|65
|43
|.317
|Cooper Mia
|52
|184
|58
|21
|.315
|McNeil NYM
|55
|194
|61
|27
|.314
|Bell Was
|59
|218
|67
|31
|.307
|Iglesias Col
|47
|170
|52
|18
|.306
|T.Turner LAD
|57
|222
|67
|30
|.302
|Canha NYM
|47
|166
|49
|27
|.295
|Freeman LAD
|57
|224
|65
|37
|.290
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 16; Alonso, New York, 16; Betts, Los Angeles, 16; C.Walker, Arizona, 15; Harper, Philadelphia, 15; Riley, Atlanta, 15; Cron, Colorado, 14; Pederson, San Francisco, 13; 5 tied at 12.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 54; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 47; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 46; Harper, Philadelphia, 45; Lindor, New York, 45; Cron, Colorado, 41; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 40; Arenado, St. Louis, 39; Betts, Los Angeles, 39; Tellez, Milwaukee, 38.
Pitching
Musgrove, San Diego, 7-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 7-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 7-0; Carrasco, New York, 7-1; K.Thompson, Chicago, 6-1; Alcantara, Miami, 6-2; Fried, Atlanta, 6-2; Buehler, Los Angeles, 6-2; Wright, Atlanta, 6-3; Gray, Washington, 6-4.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.