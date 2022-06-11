AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Arraez Min 50 175 63 32 .360 Anderson ChW 40 163 58 24 .356 J.Martinez Bos 48 188 66 33 .351 Devers Bos 57 238 80 43 .336 France Sea 57 226 74 27 .327 Kirk Tor 49 153 50 24 .327 Bogaerts Bos 56 210 67 36 .319 Benintendi KC 56 209 66 21 .316 Judge NYY 56 214 66 48 .308 Alvarez Hou 52 189 58 38 .307

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 22; Buxton, Minnesota, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Rizzo, New York, 14; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 13; 5 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 56; Judge, New York, 45; Story, Boston, 41; Alvarez, Houston, 39; Rizzo, New York, 39; France, Seattle, 38; A.García, Texas, 37; Stanton, New York, 36; Tucker, Houston, 36; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 7-1; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Taillon, New York, 6-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 6-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Cole, New York, 5-1; 5 tied at 5-2.

