AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Arraez Min 52 184 66 33 .359 J.Martinez Bos 51 199 69 35 .347 Devers Bos 60 248 83 47 .335 France Sea 60 237 77 28 .325 Bogaerts Bos 59 221 71 37 .321 Judge NYY 58 223 71 52 .318 Alvarez Hou 54 196 61 38 .311 Benintendi KC 58 218 66 21 .303 J.Crawford Sea 57 208 62 28 .298 Hays Bal 56 212 63 28 .297

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Rizzo, New York, 15; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 14; Devers, Boston, 14; Stanton, New York, 13; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 59; Judge, New York, 48; Alvarez, Houston, 41; Story, Boston, 41; Rizzo, New York, 41; Stanton, New York, 40; A.García, Texas, 40; France, Seattle, 38; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 37; 2 tied at 36.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Manoah, Toronto, 7-1; Taillon, New York, 7-1; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-3; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 6-3; Cole, New York, 5-1; 4 tied at 5-2.

