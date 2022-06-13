AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
52
184
66
33
.359
J.Martinez Bos
51
199
69
35
.347
Devers Bos
60
248
83
47
.335
France Sea
60
237
77
28
.325
Bogaerts Bos
59
221
71
37
READ MORE
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|52
|184
|66
|33
|.359
|J.Martinez Bos
|51
|199
|69
|35
|.347
|Devers Bos
|60
|248
|83
|47
|.335
|France Sea
|60
|237
|77
|28
|.325
|Bogaerts Bos
|59
|221
|71
|37
|.321
|Judge NYY
|58
|223
|71
|52
|.318
|Alvarez Hou
|54
|196
|61
|38
|.311
|Benintendi KC
|58
|218
|66
|21
|.303
|J.Crawford Sea
|57
|208
|62
|28
|.298
|Hays Bal
|56
|212
|63
|28
|.297
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Rizzo, New York, 15; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 14; Devers, Boston, 14; Stanton, New York, 13; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 59; Judge, New York, 48; Alvarez, Houston, 41; Story, Boston, 41; Rizzo, New York, 41; Stanton, New York, 40; A.García, Texas, 40; France, Seattle, 38; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 37; 2 tied at 36.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Manoah, Toronto, 7-1; Taillon, New York, 7-1; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-3; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 6-3; Cole, New York, 5-1; 4 tied at 5-2.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.