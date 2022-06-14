NATIONAL LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Goldschmidt StL
59
224
75
43
.335
M.Machado SD
60
230
74
42
.322
McNeil NYM
58
206
66
28
.320
Harper Phi
55
214
68
44
.318
Cooper Mia
53
188
59
21
READ MORE
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|59
|224
|75
|43
|.335
|M.Machado SD
|60
|230
|74
|42
|.322
|McNeil NYM
|58
|206
|66
|28
|.320
|Harper Phi
|55
|214
|68
|44
|.318
|Cooper Mia
|53
|188
|59
|21
|.314
|Iglesias Col
|49
|178
|55
|19
|.309
|Canha NYM
|50
|177
|53
|28
|.299
|Bell Was
|62
|224
|67
|32
|.299
|T.Turner LAD
|60
|235
|70
|30
|.298
|Lux LAD
|54
|169
|50
|33
|.296
Home Runs
Alonso, New York, 18; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 16; Betts, Los Angeles, 16; Riley, Atlanta, 16; C.Walker, Arizona, 15; Harper, Philadelphia, 15; Cron, Colorado, 14; Pederson, San Francisco, 13; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 13; Soto, Washington, 13.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 57; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 48; Harper, Philadelphia, 46; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 46; Lindor, New York, 45; Cron, Colorado, 42; Arenado, St. Louis, 41; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 40; Betts, Los Angeles, 39; 3 tied at 38.
Pitching
Musgrove, San Diego, 7-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 7-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 7-0; Carrasco, New York, 7-2; Wright, Atlanta, 7-3; Alcantara, Miami, 6-2; Fried, Atlanta, 6-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 6-2; Darvish, San Diego, 6-3; Buehler, Los Angeles, 6-3.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.