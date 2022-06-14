NATIONAL LEAGUE G

AB

H

R

Pct. Goldschmidt StL

59

224

75

43

.335 M.Machado SD

60

230

74

42

.322 McNeil NYM

58

206

66

28

.320 Harper Phi

55

214

68

44

.318 Cooper Mia

53

188

59

21 READ MORE

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Goldschmidt StL 59 224 75 43 .335 M.Machado SD 60 230 74 42 .322 McNeil NYM 58 206 66 28 .320 Harper Phi 55 214 68 44 .318 Cooper Mia 53 188 59 21 .314 Iglesias Col 49 178 55 19 .309 Canha NYM 50 177 53 28 .299 Bell Was 62 224 67 32 .299 T.Turner LAD 60 235 70 30 .298 Lux LAD 54 169 50 33 .296

Home Runs

Alonso, New York, 18; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 16; Betts, Los Angeles, 16; Riley, Atlanta, 16; C.Walker, Arizona, 15; Harper, Philadelphia, 15; Cron, Colorado, 14; Pederson, San Francisco, 13; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 13; Soto, Washington, 13.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 57; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 48; Harper, Philadelphia, 46; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 46; Lindor, New York, 45; Cron, Colorado, 42; Arenado, St. Louis, 41; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 40; Betts, Los Angeles, 39; 3 tied at 38.

Pitching

Musgrove, San Diego, 7-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 7-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 7-0; Carrasco, New York, 7-2; Wright, Atlanta, 7-3; Alcantara, Miami, 6-2; Fried, Atlanta, 6-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 6-2; Darvish, San Diego, 6-3; Buehler, Los Angeles, 6-3.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.