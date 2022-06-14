Trending:
The Associated Press
June 14, 2022 12:04 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Goldschmidt StL
59
224
75
43
.335

M.Machado SD
60
230
74
42
.322

McNeil NYM
58
206
66
28
.320

Harper Phi
55
214
68
44
.318

Cooper Mia
53
188
59
21

Home Runs

Alonso, New York, 18; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 16; Betts, Los Angeles, 16; Riley, Atlanta, 16; C.Walker, Arizona, 15; Harper, Philadelphia, 15; Cron, Colorado, 14; Pederson, San Francisco, 13; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 13; Soto, Washington, 13.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 57; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 48; Harper, Philadelphia, 46; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 46; Lindor, New York, 45; Cron, Colorado, 42; Arenado, St. Louis, 41; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 40; Betts, Los Angeles, 39; 3 tied at 38.

Pitching

Musgrove, San Diego, 7-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 7-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 7-0; Carrasco, New York, 7-2; Wright, Atlanta, 7-3; Alcantara, Miami, 6-2; Fried, Atlanta, 6-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 6-2; Darvish, San Diego, 6-3; Buehler, Los Angeles, 6-3.

