The Associated Press
June 14, 2022 12:04 am
G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 52 184 66 33 .359
J.Martinez Bos 51 199 69 35 .347
Devers Bos 60 248 83 47 .335
France Sea 60 237 77 28 .325
Bogaerts Bos 59 221 71 37 .321
Judge NYY 58 223 71 52 .318
Alvarez Hou 55 200 63 38 .315
Kirk Tor 52 162 51 26 .315
J.Crawford Sea 57 208 62 28 .298
Benintendi KC 59 222 66 21 .297

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Rizzo, New York, 15; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 15; Devers, Boston, 14; Stanton, New York, 13; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 59; Judge, New York, 48; Alvarez, Houston, 42; Story, Boston, 41; Rizzo, New York, 41; A.García, Texas, 41; Stanton, New York, 40; France, Seattle, 38; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 37; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 37.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 8-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Taillon, New York, 7-1; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-3; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 6-3; Cole, New York, 5-1; 4 tied at 5-2.

