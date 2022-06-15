NATIONAL LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Goldschmidt StL
61
232
81
47
.349
McNeil NYM
59
209
67
28
.321
Harper Phi
56
217
69
44
.318
Iglesias Col
50
181
57
19
.315
M.Machado SD
61
235
74
43
Home Runs
Alonso, New York, 18; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 16; C.Walker, Arizona, 16; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 16; Riley, Atlanta, 16; Harper, Philadelphia, 15; Cron, Colorado, 14; 4 tied at 13.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 59; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 56; Harper, Philadelphia, 46; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 46; Lindor, New York, 45; Cron, Colorado, 43; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 41; Arenado, St. Louis, 41; Betts, Los Angeles, 40; 3 tied at 38.
Pitching
Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 8-0; Musgrove, San Diego, 7-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 7-0; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Carrasco, New York, 7-2; Wright, Atlanta, 7-3; Alcantara, Miami, 6-2; Webb, San Francisco, 6-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 6-2; 2 tied at 6-3.
