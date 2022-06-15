Trending:
The Associated Press
June 15, 2022 12:56 am
< a min read
      

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Goldschmidt StL
61
232
81
47
.349

McNeil NYM
59
209
67
28
.321

Harper Phi
56
217
69
44
.318

Iglesias Col
50
181
57
19
.315

M.Machado SD
61
235
74
43

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Goldschmidt StL 61 232 81 47 .349
McNeil NYM 59 209 67 28 .321
Harper Phi 56 217 69 44 .318
Iglesias Col 50 181 57 19 .315
M.Machado SD 61 235 74 43 .315
Cooper Mia 54 193 60 21 .311
Canha NYM 50 177 53 28 .299
T.Turner LAD 61 239 71 30 .297
Bell Was 63 228 67 32 .294
Swanson Atl 63 230 67 38 .291

Home Runs

Alonso, New York, 18; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 16; C.Walker, Arizona, 16; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 16; Riley, Atlanta, 16; Harper, Philadelphia, 15; Cron, Colorado, 14; 4 tied at 13.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 59; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 56; Harper, Philadelphia, 46; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 46; Lindor, New York, 45; Cron, Colorado, 43; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 41; Arenado, St. Louis, 41; Betts, Los Angeles, 40; 3 tied at 38.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 8-0; Musgrove, San Diego, 7-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 7-0; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Carrasco, New York, 7-2; Wright, Atlanta, 7-3; Alcantara, Miami, 6-2; Webb, San Francisco, 6-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 6-2; 2 tied at 6-3.

