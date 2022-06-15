NATIONAL LEAGUE G

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Goldschmidt StL 61 232 81 47 .349 McNeil NYM 59 209 67 28 .321 Harper Phi 56 217 69 44 .318 Iglesias Col 50 181 57 19 .315 M.Machado SD 61 235 74 43 .315 Cooper Mia 54 193 60 21 .311 Canha NYM 50 177 53 28 .299 T.Turner LAD 61 239 71 30 .297 Bell Was 63 228 67 32 .294 Swanson Atl 63 230 67 38 .291

Home Runs

Alonso, New York, 18; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 16; C.Walker, Arizona, 16; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 16; Riley, Atlanta, 16; Harper, Philadelphia, 15; Cron, Colorado, 14; 4 tied at 13.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 59; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 56; Harper, Philadelphia, 46; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 46; Lindor, New York, 45; Cron, Colorado, 43; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 41; Arenado, St. Louis, 41; Betts, Los Angeles, 40; 3 tied at 38.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 8-0; Musgrove, San Diego, 7-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 7-0; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Carrasco, New York, 7-2; Wright, Atlanta, 7-3; Alcantara, Miami, 6-2; Webb, San Francisco, 6-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 6-2; 2 tied at 6-3.

