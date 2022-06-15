AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Arraez Min 54 192 68 34 .354 J.Martinez Bos 52 203 70 36 .345 Devers Bos 61 253 84 49 .332 Bogaerts Bos 60 223 73 37 .327 France Sea 62 245 79 29 .322 Alvarez Hou 56 201 63 38 .313 Judge NYY 59 227 71 52 .313 Benintendi KC 60 225 67 22 .298 J.Crawford Sea 58 212 63 28 .297 J.Ramírez Cle 57 213 63 39 .296

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Rizzo, New York, 15; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; Stanton, New York, 13; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 48; Alvarez, Houston, 43; Story, Boston, 41; Rizzo, New York, 41; A.García, Texas, 41; France, Seattle, 41; Stanton, New York, 40; Tucker, Houston, 38; Devers, Boston, 38.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 8-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Taillon, New York, 7-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-2; Cole, New York, 6-1; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-3; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 6-3; Pivetta, Boston, 6-5.

