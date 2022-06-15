Trending:
The Associated Press
June 15, 2022
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Arraez Min
54
192
68
34
.354

J.Martinez Bos
52
203
70
36
.345

Devers Bos
61
253
84
49
.332

Bogaerts Bos
60
223
73
37
.327

France Sea
62
245
79
29

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Rizzo, New York, 15; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; Stanton, New York, 13; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 48; Alvarez, Houston, 43; Story, Boston, 41; Rizzo, New York, 41; A.García, Texas, 41; France, Seattle, 41; Stanton, New York, 40; Tucker, Houston, 38; Devers, Boston, 38.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 8-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Taillon, New York, 7-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-2; Cole, New York, 6-1; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-3; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 6-3; Pivetta, Boston, 6-5.

