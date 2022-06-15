AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
54
192
68
34
.354
J.Martinez Bos
52
203
70
36
.345
Devers Bos
61
253
84
49
.332
Bogaerts Bos
60
223
73
37
.327
France Sea
62
245
79
29
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Rizzo, New York, 15; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; Stanton, New York, 13; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 48; Alvarez, Houston, 43; Story, Boston, 41; Rizzo, New York, 41; A.García, Texas, 41; France, Seattle, 41; Stanton, New York, 40; Tucker, Houston, 38; Devers, Boston, 38.
Pitching
Manoah, Toronto, 8-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Taillon, New York, 7-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-2; Cole, New York, 6-1; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-3; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 6-3; Pivetta, Boston, 6-5.
