NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Goldschmidt StL 62 236 82 47 .347 M.Machado SD 63 244 80 46 .328 McNeil NYM 60 213 69 29 .324 Harper Phi 57 221 70 44 .317 Cooper Mia 54 193 60 21 .311 Iglesias Col 51 185 57 19 .308 T.Turner LAD 62 242 72 32 .298 Swanson Atl 64 234 69 39 .295 Canha NYM 51 180 53 28 .294 Bell Was 64 231 67 32 .290

Home Runs

Alonso, New York, 18; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 16; C.Walker, Arizona, 16; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 16; Harper, Philadelphia, 15; Cron, Colorado, 14; 5 tied at 13.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 59; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 56; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 47; Harper, Philadelphia, 46; Lindor, New York, 45; M.Machado, San Diego, 43; Cron, Colorado, 43; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 41; Arenado, St. Louis, 41; 2 tied at 40.

Pitching

Musgrove, San Diego, 8-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 8-0; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Carrasco, New York, 7-2; Wright, Atlanta, 7-3; Alcantara, Miami, 6-2; Webb, San Francisco, 6-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 6-2; 2 tied at 6-3.

