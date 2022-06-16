NATIONAL LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Goldschmidt StL
62
236
82
47
.347
M.Machado SD
63
244
80
46
.328
McNeil NYM
60
213
69
29
.324
Harper Phi
57
221
70
44
.317
Cooper Mia
54
193
60
21
Home Runs
Alonso, New York, 18; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 16; C.Walker, Arizona, 16; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 16; Harper, Philadelphia, 15; Cron, Colorado, 14; 5 tied at 13.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 59; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 56; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 47; Harper, Philadelphia, 46; Lindor, New York, 45; M.Machado, San Diego, 43; Cron, Colorado, 43; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 41; Arenado, St. Louis, 41; 2 tied at 40.
Pitching
Musgrove, San Diego, 8-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 8-0; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Carrasco, New York, 7-2; Wright, Atlanta, 7-3; Alcantara, Miami, 6-2; Webb, San Francisco, 6-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 6-2; 2 tied at 6-3.
