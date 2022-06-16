AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
55
195
69
34
.354
J.Martinez Bos
54
211
74
38
.351
Bogaerts Bos
62
232
77
39
.332
Devers Bos
63
258
85
53
.329
France Sea
63
249
79
29
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 25; Buxton, Minnesota, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Rizzo, New York, 15; 3 tied at 13.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 45; Story, Boston, 42; Rizzo, New York, 41; A.García, Texas, 41; France, Seattle, 41; Stanton, New York, 40; Devers, Boston, 40; 2 tied at 39.
Pitching
Manoah, Toronto, 8-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Taillon, New York, 7-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-2; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Cole, New York, 6-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 6-2; Cortes, New York, 6-2; 2 tied at 6-3.
