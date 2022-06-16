AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Arraez Min 55 195 69 34 .354 J.Martinez Bos 54 211 74 38 .351 Bogaerts Bos 62 232 77 39 .332 Devers Bos 63 258 85 53 .329 France Sea 63 249 79 29 .317 Judge NYY 60 230 72 53 .313 Alvarez Hou 57 205 64 39 .312 J.Ramírez Cle 58 218 67 40 .307 Benintendi KC 61 226 68 23 .301 Brantley Hou 55 207 62 23 .300

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 25; Buxton, Minnesota, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Rizzo, New York, 15; 3 tied at 13.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 45; Story, Boston, 42; Rizzo, New York, 41; A.García, Texas, 41; France, Seattle, 41; Stanton, New York, 40; Devers, Boston, 40; 2 tied at 39.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 8-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Taillon, New York, 7-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-2; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Cole, New York, 6-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 6-2; Cortes, New York, 6-2; 2 tied at 6-3.

