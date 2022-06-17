NATIONAL LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Goldschmidt StL
62
236
82
47
.347
M.Machado SD
63
244
80
46
.328
McNeil NYM
61
216
70
30
.324
Harper Phi
58
225
71
46
.316
Cooper Mia
54
193
60
21
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 18; Alonso, New York, 18; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; C.Walker, Arizona, 16; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 16; Harper, Philadelphia, 15; Cron, Colorado, 14; 5 tied at 13.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 59; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 56; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 47; Harper, Philadelphia, 46; Lindor, New York, 45; Cron, Colorado, 44; M.Machado, San Diego, 43; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 41; Arenado, St. Louis, 41; 2 tied at 40.
Pitching
Musgrove, San Diego, 8-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 8-0; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Carrasco, New York, 7-2; Wright, Atlanta, 7-3; Alcantara, Miami, 6-2; Webb, San Francisco, 6-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 6-2; 3 tied at 6-3.
