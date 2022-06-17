Trending:
The Associated Press
June 17, 2022 1:15 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Goldschmidt StL
62
236
82
47
.347

M.Machado SD
63
244
80
46
.328

McNeil NYM
61
216
70
30
.324

Harper Phi
58
225
71
46
.316

Cooper Mia
54
193
60
21

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 18; Alonso, New York, 18; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; C.Walker, Arizona, 16; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 16; Harper, Philadelphia, 15; Cron, Colorado, 14; 5 tied at 13.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 59; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 56; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 47; Harper, Philadelphia, 46; Lindor, New York, 45; Cron, Colorado, 44; M.Machado, San Diego, 43; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 41; Arenado, St. Louis, 41; 2 tied at 40.

Pitching

Musgrove, San Diego, 8-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 8-0; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Carrasco, New York, 7-2; Wright, Atlanta, 7-3; Alcantara, Miami, 6-2; Webb, San Francisco, 6-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 6-2; 3 tied at 6-3.

