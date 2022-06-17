NATIONAL LEAGUE G

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Goldschmidt StL 62 236 82 47 .347 M.Machado SD 63 244 80 46 .328 McNeil NYM 61 216 70 30 .324 Harper Phi 58 225 71 46 .316 Cooper Mia 54 193 60 21 .311 Iglesias Col 52 189 57 19 .302 T.Turner LAD 62 242 72 32 .298 Canha NYM 52 183 54 30 .295 Swanson Atl 64 234 69 39 .295 Bell Was 65 235 69 33 .294

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 18; Alonso, New York, 18; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; C.Walker, Arizona, 16; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 16; Harper, Philadelphia, 15; Cron, Colorado, 14; 5 tied at 13.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 59; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 56; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 47; Harper, Philadelphia, 46; Lindor, New York, 45; Cron, Colorado, 44; M.Machado, San Diego, 43; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 41; Arenado, St. Louis, 41; 2 tied at 40.

Pitching

Musgrove, San Diego, 8-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 8-0; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Carrasco, New York, 7-2; Wright, Atlanta, 7-3; Alcantara, Miami, 6-2; Webb, San Francisco, 6-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 6-2; 3 tied at 6-3.

