AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
55
195
69
34
.354
J.Martinez Bos
54
211
74
38
.351
Bogaerts Bos
62
232
77
39
.332
Devers Bos
63
258
85
53
.329
Kirk Tor
55
170
54
26
READ MORE
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|55
|195
|69
|34
|.354
|J.Martinez Bos
|54
|211
|74
|38
|.351
|Bogaerts Bos
|62
|232
|77
|39
|.332
|Devers Bos
|63
|258
|85
|53
|.329
|Kirk Tor
|55
|170
|54
|26
|.318
|France Sea
|63
|249
|79
|29
|.317
|Alvarez Hou
|57
|205
|64
|39
|.312
|Judge NYY
|61
|232
|72
|53
|.310
|J.Ramírez Cle
|59
|222
|68
|40
|.306
|Benintendi KC
|61
|226
|68
|23
|.301
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 25; Buxton, Minnesota, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Rizzo, New York, 16; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; 3 tied at 13.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 45; Rizzo, New York, 43; Story, Boston, 42; A.García, Texas, 41; France, Seattle, 41; Stanton, New York, 40; Devers, Boston, 40; 2 tied at 39.
Pitching
Manoah, Toronto, 8-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Taillon, New York, 7-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-2; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Cole, New York, 6-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 6-2; Cortes, New York, 6-2; 2 tied at 6-3.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.