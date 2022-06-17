Trending:
The Associated Press
June 17, 2022 1:15 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Arraez Min
55
195
69
34
.354

J.Martinez Bos
54
211
74
38
.351

Bogaerts Bos
62
232
77
39
.332

Devers Bos
63
258
85
53
.329

Kirk Tor
55
170
54
26

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 25; Buxton, Minnesota, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Rizzo, New York, 16; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; 3 tied at 13.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 45; Rizzo, New York, 43; Story, Boston, 42; A.García, Texas, 41; France, Seattle, 41; Stanton, New York, 40; Devers, Boston, 40; 2 tied at 39.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 8-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Taillon, New York, 7-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-2; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Cole, New York, 6-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 6-2; Cortes, New York, 6-2; 2 tied at 6-3.

