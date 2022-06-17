AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Arraez Min 55 195 69 34 .354 J.Martinez Bos 54 211 74 38 .351 Bogaerts Bos 62 232 77 39 .332 Devers Bos 63 258 85 53 .329 Kirk Tor 55 170 54 26 .318 France Sea 63 249 79 29 .317 Alvarez Hou 57 205 64 39 .312 Judge NYY 61 232 72 53 .310 J.Ramírez Cle 59 222 68 40 .306 Benintendi KC 61 226 68 23 .301

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 25; Buxton, Minnesota, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Rizzo, New York, 16; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; 3 tied at 13.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 45; Rizzo, New York, 43; Story, Boston, 42; A.García, Texas, 41; France, Seattle, 41; Stanton, New York, 40; Devers, Boston, 40; 2 tied at 39.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 8-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Taillon, New York, 7-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-2; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Cole, New York, 6-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 6-2; Cortes, New York, 6-2; 2 tied at 6-3.

