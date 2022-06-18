NATIONAL LEAGUE G

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Goldschmidt StL 63 241 83 47 .344 M.Machado SD 64 248 81 47 .327 Harper Phi 60 230 75 48 .326 McNeil NYM 62 219 71 31 .324 Cooper Mia 55 197 62 22 .315 Iglesias Col 53 193 58 20 .301 Bell Was 67 241 72 37 .299 T.Turner LAD 62 242 72 32 .298 Canha NYM 53 186 55 31 .296 Cron Col 65 254 74 38 .291

Home Runs

Alonso, New York, 19; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 18; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; C.Walker, Arizona, 16; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 16; Cron, Colorado, 16; Harper, Philadelphia, 15; Pederson, San Francisco, 14; Drury, Cincinnati, 14.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 63; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 56; Lindor, New York, 49; Cron, Colorado, 49; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 47; Bell, Washington, 44; M.Machado, San Diego, 44; Arenado, St. Louis, 42; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 41.

Pitching

Musgrove, San Diego, 8-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 8-0; Carrasco, New York, 8-2; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Wright, Atlanta, 7-3; Alcantara, Miami, 6-2; Webb, San Francisco, 6-2; Lauer, Milwaukee, 6-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 6-2.

