NATIONAL LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Goldschmidt StL
63
241
83
47
.344
M.Machado SD
64
248
81
47
.327
Harper Phi
60
230
75
48
.326
McNeil NYM
62
219
71
31
.324
Cooper Mia
55
197
62
22
Home Runs
Alonso, New York, 19; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 18; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; C.Walker, Arizona, 16; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 16; Cron, Colorado, 16; Harper, Philadelphia, 15; Pederson, San Francisco, 14; Drury, Cincinnati, 14.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 63; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 56; Lindor, New York, 49; Cron, Colorado, 49; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 47; Bell, Washington, 44; M.Machado, San Diego, 44; Arenado, St. Louis, 42; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 41.
Pitching
Musgrove, San Diego, 8-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 8-0; Carrasco, New York, 8-2; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Wright, Atlanta, 7-3; Alcantara, Miami, 6-2; Webb, San Francisco, 6-2; Lauer, Milwaukee, 6-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 6-2.
