AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 56 199 71 34 .357
J.Martinez Bos 55 215 75 39 .349
Bogaerts Bos 63 236 80 40 .339
Devers Bos 64 261 87 53 .333
Kirk Tor 56 173 55 28 .318
France Sea 63 249 79 29 .317
Alvarez Hou 58 209 66 41 .316
Judge NYY 62 237 74 54 .312
J.Ramírez Cle 59 222 68 40 .306
Brantley Hou 56 212 64 25 .302

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 25; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 18; Rizzo, New York, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Stanton, New York, 14; 3 tied at 13.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 47; Rizzo, New York, 47; Story, Boston, 44; A.García, Texas, 43; Stanton, New York, 42; Devers, Boston, 42; Tucker, Houston, 41; France, Seattle, 41.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 8-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Taillon, New York, 7-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-2; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Cole, New York, 6-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 6-2; Cortes, New York, 6-2.

