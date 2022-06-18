AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
56
199
71
34
.357
J.Martinez Bos
55
215
75
39
.349
Bogaerts Bos
63
236
80
40
.339
Devers Bos
64
261
87
53
.333
Kirk Tor
56
173
55
28
READ MORE
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|56
|199
|71
|34
|.357
|J.Martinez Bos
|55
|215
|75
|39
|.349
|Bogaerts Bos
|63
|236
|80
|40
|.339
|Devers Bos
|64
|261
|87
|53
|.333
|Kirk Tor
|56
|173
|55
|28
|.318
|France Sea
|63
|249
|79
|29
|.317
|Alvarez Hou
|58
|209
|66
|41
|.316
|Judge NYY
|62
|237
|74
|54
|.312
|J.Ramírez Cle
|59
|222
|68
|40
|.306
|Brantley Hou
|56
|212
|64
|25
|.302
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 25; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 18; Rizzo, New York, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Stanton, New York, 14; 3 tied at 13.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 47; Rizzo, New York, 47; Story, Boston, 44; A.García, Texas, 43; Stanton, New York, 42; Devers, Boston, 42; Tucker, Houston, 41; France, Seattle, 41.
Pitching
Manoah, Toronto, 8-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Taillon, New York, 7-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-2; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Cole, New York, 6-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 6-2; Cortes, New York, 6-2.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.