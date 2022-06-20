NATIONAL LEAGUE G

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Goldschmidt StL 65 250 86 48 .344 M.Machado SD 66 253 83 48 .328 Harper Phi 60 230 75 48 .326 McNeil NYM 65 226 74 33 .327 Cooper Mia 57 205 64 22 .312 T.Turner LAD 65 256 77 33 .301 Iglesias Col 54 197 59 20 .299 Cron Col 67 262 78 41 .298 Canha NYM 56 192 56 32 .292 Bell Was 69 248 73 37 .294

Home Runs

Alonso, New York, 19; C.Walker, Arizona, 18; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 18; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 16; Harper, Philadelphia, 15; 3 tied at 14.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 63; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 58; Cron, Colorado, 52; Lindor, New York, 52; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 49; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; M.Machado, San Diego, 46; Arenado, St. Louis, 45; Bell, Washington, 44; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 42.

Pitching

Musgrove, San Diego, 8-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 8-0; Carrasco, New York, 8-2; Alcantara, Miami, 7-2; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Wright, Atlanta, 7-4; Webb, San Francisco, 6-2; Lauer, Milwaukee, 6-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 6-2.

