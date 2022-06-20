On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Goldschmidt StL 65 250 86 48 .344
M.Machado SD 66 253 83 48 .328
Harper Phi 60 230 75 48 .326
McNeil NYM 65 226 74 33 .327
Cooper Mia 57 205 64 22 .312
T.Turner LAD 65 256 77 33 .301
Iglesias Col 54 197 59 20 .299
Cron Col 67 262 78 41 .298
Canha NYM 56 192 56 32 .292
Bell Was 69 248 73 37 .294

Home Runs

Alonso, New York, 19; C.Walker, Arizona, 18; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 18; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 16; Harper, Philadelphia, 15; 3 tied at 14.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 63; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 58; Cron, Colorado, 52; Lindor, New York, 52; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 49; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; M.Machado, San Diego, 46; Arenado, St. Louis, 45; Bell, Washington, 44; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 42.

Pitching

Musgrove, San Diego, 8-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 8-0; Carrasco, New York, 8-2; Alcantara, Miami, 7-2; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Wright, Atlanta, 7-4; Webb, San Francisco, 6-2; Lauer, Milwaukee, 6-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 6-2.

