AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
58
205
74
37
.361
Bogaerts Bos
65
243
82
41
.337
J.Martinez Bos
57
223
75
39
.336
Devers Bos
66
267
88
53
.330
France Sea
67
264
83
30
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 18; Rizzo, New York, 18; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Seager, Texas, 15; Stanton, New York, 14.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 50; Rizzo, New York, 48; Alvarez, Houston, 47; Story, Boston, 45; A.García, Texas, 45; France, Seattle, 44; Trout, Los Angeles, 43; 3 tied at 42.
Pitching
Taillon, New York, 8-1; Manoah, Toronto, 8-2; Verlander, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Pivetta, Boston, 7-5; Cole, New York, 6-1; 2 tied at 6-2.
