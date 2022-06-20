On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
June 20, 2022 4:43 pm
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Arraez Min
58
205
74
37
.361

Bogaerts Bos
65
243
82
41
.337

J.Martinez Bos
57
223
75
39
.336

Devers Bos
66
267
88
53
.330

France Sea
67
264
83
30

READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 58 205 74 37 .361
Bogaerts Bos 65 243 82 41 .337
J.Martinez Bos 57 223 75 39 .336
Devers Bos 66 267 88 53 .330
France Sea 67 264 83 30 .314
Alvarez Hou 59 212 66 41 .311
Kirk Tor 58 179 55 30 .307
J.Ramírez Cle 60 226 69 41 .305
Judge NYY 64 246 75 55 .305
Cabrera Det 56 202 60 16 .297

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 18; Rizzo, New York, 18; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Seager, Texas, 15; Stanton, New York, 14.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 50; Rizzo, New York, 48; Alvarez, Houston, 47; Story, Boston, 45; A.García, Texas, 45; France, Seattle, 44; Trout, Los Angeles, 43; 3 tied at 42.

Pitching

Taillon, New York, 8-1; Manoah, Toronto, 8-2; Verlander, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Pivetta, Boston, 7-5; Cole, New York, 6-1; 2 tied at 6-2.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|27 NAS Pensacola Tech Expo
6|27 Data + AI Summit 2022
6|27 AIAA AVIATION Forum
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories