AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Arraez Min 58 205 74 37 .361 Bogaerts Bos 65 243 82 41 .337 J.Martinez Bos 57 223 75 39 .336 Devers Bos 66 267 88 53 .330 France Sea 67 264 83 30 .314 Alvarez Hou 59 212 66 41 .311 Kirk Tor 58 179 55 30 .307 J.Ramírez Cle 60 226 69 41 .305 Judge NYY 64 246 75 55 .305 Cabrera Det 56 202 60 16 .297

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 18; Rizzo, New York, 18; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Seager, Texas, 15; Stanton, New York, 14.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 50; Rizzo, New York, 48; Alvarez, Houston, 47; Story, Boston, 45; A.García, Texas, 45; France, Seattle, 44; Trout, Los Angeles, 43; 3 tied at 42.

Pitching

Taillon, New York, 8-1; Manoah, Toronto, 8-2; Verlander, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Pivetta, Boston, 7-5; Cole, New York, 6-1; 2 tied at 6-2.

