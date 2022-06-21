Trending:
The Associated Press
June 21, 2022
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Goldschmidt StL 66 254 86 48 .339
M.Machado SD 66 253 83 48 .328
McNeil NYM 65 226 74 33 .327
Harper Phi 60 230 75 48 .326
Cooper Mia 57 205 64 22 .312
T.Turner LAD 65 256 77 33 .301
Iglesias Col 54 197 59 20 .299
Cron Col 67 262 78 41 .298
Bell Was 69 248 73 37 .294
Swanson Atl 68 249 73 41 .293

Home Runs

Alonso, New York, 19; C.Walker, Arizona, 18; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 18; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 16; Harper, Philadelphia, 15; 3 tied at 14.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 64; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 58; Cron, Colorado, 52; Lindor, New York, 52; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 49; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; M.Machado, San Diego, 46; Arenado, St. Louis, 45; Bell, Washington, 44; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 42.

Pitching

Musgrove, San Diego, 8-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 8-0; Carrasco, New York, 8-2; Alcantara, Miami, 7-2; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Darvish, San Diego, 7-3; Wright, Atlanta, 7-4; 3 tied at 6-2.

Top Stories