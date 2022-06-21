NATIONAL LEAGUE G

AB

H

R

Pct. Goldschmidt StL

66

254

86

48

.339 M.Machado SD

66

253

83

48

.328 McNeil NYM

65

226

74

33

.327 Harper Phi

60

230

75

48

.326 Cooper Mia

57

205

64

22 READ MORE

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Goldschmidt StL 66 254 86 48 .339 M.Machado SD 66 253 83 48 .328 McNeil NYM 65 226 74 33 .327 Harper Phi 60 230 75 48 .326 Cooper Mia 57 205 64 22 .312 T.Turner LAD 65 256 77 33 .301 Iglesias Col 54 197 59 20 .299 Cron Col 67 262 78 41 .298 Bell Was 69 248 73 37 .294 Swanson Atl 68 249 73 41 .293

Home Runs

Alonso, New York, 19; C.Walker, Arizona, 18; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 18; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 16; Harper, Philadelphia, 15; 3 tied at 14.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 64; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 58; Cron, Colorado, 52; Lindor, New York, 52; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 49; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; M.Machado, San Diego, 46; Arenado, St. Louis, 45; Bell, Washington, 44; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 42.

Pitching

Musgrove, San Diego, 8-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 8-0; Carrasco, New York, 8-2; Alcantara, Miami, 7-2; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Darvish, San Diego, 7-3; Wright, Atlanta, 7-4; 3 tied at 6-2.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.