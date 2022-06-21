NATIONAL LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Goldschmidt StL
66
254
86
48
.339
M.Machado SD
66
253
83
48
.328
McNeil NYM
65
226
74
33
.327
Harper Phi
60
230
75
48
.326
Cooper Mia
57
205
64
22
READ MORE
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|66
|254
|86
|48
|.339
|M.Machado SD
|66
|253
|83
|48
|.328
|McNeil NYM
|65
|226
|74
|33
|.327
|Harper Phi
|60
|230
|75
|48
|.326
|Cooper Mia
|57
|205
|64
|22
|.312
|T.Turner LAD
|65
|256
|77
|33
|.301
|Iglesias Col
|54
|197
|59
|20
|.299
|Cron Col
|67
|262
|78
|41
|.298
|Bell Was
|69
|248
|73
|37
|.294
|Swanson Atl
|68
|249
|73
|41
|.293
Home Runs
Alonso, New York, 19; C.Walker, Arizona, 18; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 18; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 16; Harper, Philadelphia, 15; 3 tied at 14.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 64; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 58; Cron, Colorado, 52; Lindor, New York, 52; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 49; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; M.Machado, San Diego, 46; Arenado, St. Louis, 45; Bell, Washington, 44; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 42.
Pitching
Musgrove, San Diego, 8-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 8-0; Carrasco, New York, 8-2; Alcantara, Miami, 7-2; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Darvish, San Diego, 7-3; Wright, Atlanta, 7-4; 3 tied at 6-2.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.