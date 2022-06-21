Trending:
The Associated Press
June 21, 2022 12:24 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 58 205 74 37 .361
J.Martinez Bos 58 227 76 39 .335
Bogaerts Bos 66 247 82 41 .332
Vaughn ChW 48 182 60 22 .330
Devers Bos 67 270 89 53 .330
France Sea 67 264 83 30 .314
Alvarez Hou 59 212 66 41 .311
Kirk Tor 58 179 55 30 .307
J.Ramírez Cle 60 226 69 41 .305
Judge NYY 65 249 75 55 .301

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Rizzo, New York, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 18; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Seager, Texas, 15; Stanton, New York, 14.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 50; Rizzo, New York, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 47; Story, Boston, 45; A.García, Texas, 45; France, Seattle, 44; Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Devers, Boston, 43; 2 tied at 42.

Pitching

Taillon, New York, 8-1; Manoah, Toronto, 8-2; Verlander, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; Pivetta, Boston, 7-5; Cole, New York, 6-1; 2 tied at 6-2.

