AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
58
205
74
37
.361
J.Martinez Bos
58
227
76
39
.335
Bogaerts Bos
66
247
82
41
.332
Vaughn ChW
48
182
60
22
.330
Devers Bos
67
270
89
53
READ MORE
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|58
|205
|74
|37
|.361
|J.Martinez Bos
|58
|227
|76
|39
|.335
|Bogaerts Bos
|66
|247
|82
|41
|.332
|Vaughn ChW
|48
|182
|60
|22
|.330
|Devers Bos
|67
|270
|89
|53
|.330
|France Sea
|67
|264
|83
|30
|.314
|Alvarez Hou
|59
|212
|66
|41
|.311
|Kirk Tor
|58
|179
|55
|30
|.307
|J.Ramírez Cle
|60
|226
|69
|41
|.305
|Judge NYY
|65
|249
|75
|55
|.301
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Rizzo, New York, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 18; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Seager, Texas, 15; Stanton, New York, 14.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 50; Rizzo, New York, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 47; Story, Boston, 45; A.García, Texas, 45; France, Seattle, 44; Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Devers, Boston, 43; 2 tied at 42.
Pitching
Taillon, New York, 8-1; Manoah, Toronto, 8-2; Verlander, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; Pivetta, Boston, 7-5; Cole, New York, 6-1; 2 tied at 6-2.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.