AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
59
210
76
38
.362
Bogaerts Bos
67
251
84
42
.335
J.Martinez Bos
59
230
76
39
.330
Devers Bos
68
274
90
53
.328
Vaughn ChW
49
187
61
22
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 19; Rizzo, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Seager, Texas, 15; Stanton, New York, 14.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 50; Alvarez, Houston, 49; Rizzo, New York, 49; Story, Boston, 48; Tucker, Houston, 45; A.García, Texas, 45; France, Seattle, 45; Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Devers, Boston, 43.
Pitching
Taillon, New York, 8-1; Manoah, Toronto, 8-2; Verlander, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; Pivetta, Boston, 7-5; Cole, New York, 6-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 6-2.
