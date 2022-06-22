Trending:
The Associated Press
June 22, 2022 12:52 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Arraez Min
59
210
76
38
.362

Bogaerts Bos
67
251
84
42
.335

J.Martinez Bos
59
230
76
39
.330

Devers Bos
68
274
90
53
.328

Vaughn ChW
49
187
61
22

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 59 210 76 38 .362
Bogaerts Bos 67 251 84 42 .335
J.Martinez Bos 59 230 76 39 .330
Devers Bos 68 274 90 53 .328
Vaughn ChW 49 187 61 22 .326
France Sea 68 269 86 32 .320
Alvarez Hou 60 215 67 43 .312
Kirk Tor 59 184 56 31 .304
J.Ramírez Cle 61 231 70 42 .303
Robert ChW 52 220 66 32 .300

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 19; Rizzo, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Seager, Texas, 15; Stanton, New York, 14.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 50; Alvarez, Houston, 49; Rizzo, New York, 49; Story, Boston, 48; Tucker, Houston, 45; A.García, Texas, 45; France, Seattle, 45; Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Devers, Boston, 43.

Pitching

Taillon, New York, 8-1; Manoah, Toronto, 8-2; Verlander, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; Pivetta, Boston, 7-5; Cole, New York, 6-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 6-2.

