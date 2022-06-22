AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Arraez Min 59 210 76 38 .362 Bogaerts Bos 67 251 84 42 .335 J.Martinez Bos 59 230 76 39 .330 Devers Bos 68 274 90 53 .328 Vaughn ChW 49 187 61 22 .326 France Sea 68 269 86 32 .320 Alvarez Hou 60 215 67 43 .312 Kirk Tor 59 184 56 31 .304 J.Ramírez Cle 61 231 70 42 .303 Robert ChW 52 220 66 32 .300

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 19; Rizzo, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Seager, Texas, 15; Stanton, New York, 14.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 50; Alvarez, Houston, 49; Rizzo, New York, 49; Story, Boston, 48; Tucker, Houston, 45; A.García, Texas, 45; France, Seattle, 45; Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Devers, Boston, 43.

Pitching

Taillon, New York, 8-1; Manoah, Toronto, 8-2; Verlander, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; Pivetta, Boston, 7-5; Cole, New York, 6-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 6-2.

