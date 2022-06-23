Trending:
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Goldschmidt StL 67 257 87 50 .339
M.Machado SD 66 253 83 48 .328
McNeil NYM 65 226 74 33 .327
Harper Phi 61 233 76 48 .326
Cooper Mia 59 214 67 23 .313
T.Turner LAD 67 264 81 36 .307
Iglesias Col 56 204 62 20 .304
Freeman LAD 67 262 79 44 .302
Cron Col 69 270 81 44 .300
Bell Was 71 254 75 37 .295

Home Runs

Alonso, New York, 20; C.Walker, Arizona, 19; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 19; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; Pederson, San Francisco, 15; Harper, Philadelphia, 15; 6 tied at 14.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 66; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 60; Cron, Colorado, 52; Lindor, New York, 52; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 50; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; Arenado, St. Louis, 48; M.Machado, San Diego, 46; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 45; Bell, Washington, 44.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 9-0; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-0; Carrasco, New York, 8-3; Alcantara, Miami, 7-2; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 7-2; Darvish, San Diego, 7-3; Wright, Atlanta, 7-4; Webb, San Francisco, 6-2.

