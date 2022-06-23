NATIONAL LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Goldschmidt StL
67
257
87
50
.339
M.Machado SD
66
253
83
48
.328
McNeil NYM
65
226
74
33
.327
Harper Phi
61
233
76
48
.326
Cooper Mia
59
214
67
23
Home Runs
Alonso, New York, 20; C.Walker, Arizona, 19; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 19; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; Pederson, San Francisco, 15; Harper, Philadelphia, 15; 6 tied at 14.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 66; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 60; Cron, Colorado, 52; Lindor, New York, 52; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 50; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; Arenado, St. Louis, 48; M.Machado, San Diego, 46; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 45; Bell, Washington, 44.
Pitching
Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 9-0; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-0; Carrasco, New York, 8-3; Alcantara, Miami, 7-2; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 7-2; Darvish, San Diego, 7-3; Wright, Atlanta, 7-4; Webb, San Francisco, 6-2.
