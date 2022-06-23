NATIONAL LEAGUE G

AB

H

R

Pct. Goldschmidt StL

67

257

87

50

.339 M.Machado SD

66

253

83

48

.328 McNeil NYM

65

226

74

33

.327 Harper Phi

61

233

76

48

.326 Cooper Mia

59

214

67

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Goldschmidt StL 67 257 87 50 .339 M.Machado SD 66 253 83 48 .328 McNeil NYM 65 226 74 33 .327 Harper Phi 61 233 76 48 .326 Cooper Mia 59 214 67 23 .313 T.Turner LAD 67 264 81 36 .307 Iglesias Col 56 204 62 20 .304 Freeman LAD 67 262 79 44 .302 Cron Col 69 270 81 44 .300 Bell Was 71 254 75 37 .295

Home Runs

Alonso, New York, 20; C.Walker, Arizona, 19; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 19; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; Pederson, San Francisco, 15; Harper, Philadelphia, 15; 6 tied at 14.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 66; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 60; Cron, Colorado, 52; Lindor, New York, 52; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 50; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; Arenado, St. Louis, 48; M.Machado, San Diego, 46; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 45; Bell, Washington, 44.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 9-0; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-0; Carrasco, New York, 8-3; Alcantara, Miami, 7-2; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 7-2; Darvish, San Diego, 7-3; Wright, Atlanta, 7-4; Webb, San Francisco, 6-2.

