AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
60
214
76
38
.355
Bogaerts Bos
68
254
85
42
.335
Vaughn ChW
50
192
64
23
.333
Devers Bos
68
274
90
53
.328
J.Martinez Bos
60
233
76
40
READ MORE
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|60
|214
|76
|38
|.355
|Bogaerts Bos
|68
|254
|85
|42
|.335
|Vaughn ChW
|50
|192
|64
|23
|.333
|Devers Bos
|68
|274
|90
|53
|.328
|J.Martinez Bos
|60
|233
|76
|40
|.326
|France Sea
|69
|273
|87
|32
|.319
|Alvarez Hou
|61
|219
|69
|45
|.315
|Kirk Tor
|60
|189
|58
|32
|.307
|Giménez Cle
|55
|181
|55
|22
|.304
|J.Ramírez Cle
|62
|235
|71
|44
|.302
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 27; Alvarez, Houston, 21; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Rizzo, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Seager, Texas, 15; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 52; Alvarez, Houston, 51; Rizzo, New York, 49; Story, Boston, 48; Tucker, Houston, 45; A.García, Texas, 45; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; France, Seattle, 45; 2 tied at 43.
Pitching
Taillon, New York, 8-1; Manoah, Toronto, 8-2; Verlander, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; Pivetta, Boston, 7-5; Cole, New York, 6-1; Wacha, Boston, 6-1.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.