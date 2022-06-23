Trending:
The Associated Press
June 23, 2022 1:07 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 60 214 76 38 .355
Bogaerts Bos 68 254 85 42 .335
Vaughn ChW 50 192 64 23 .333
Devers Bos 68 274 90 53 .328
J.Martinez Bos 60 233 76 40 .326
France Sea 69 273 87 32 .319
Alvarez Hou 61 219 69 45 .315
Kirk Tor 60 189 58 32 .307
Giménez Cle 55 181 55 22 .304
J.Ramírez Cle 62 235 71 44 .302

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 27; Alvarez, Houston, 21; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Rizzo, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Seager, Texas, 15; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 52; Alvarez, Houston, 51; Rizzo, New York, 49; Story, Boston, 48; Tucker, Houston, 45; A.García, Texas, 45; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; France, Seattle, 45; 2 tied at 43.

Pitching

Taillon, New York, 8-1; Manoah, Toronto, 8-2; Verlander, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; Pivetta, Boston, 7-5; Cole, New York, 6-1; Wacha, Boston, 6-1.

