NATIONAL LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Goldschmidt StL
68
259
88
52
.340
M.Machado SD
66
253
83
48
.328
McNeil NYM
65
226
74
33
.327
Harper Phi
62
237
77
49
.325
T.Turner LAD
69
274
87
39
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 20; Alonso, New York, 20; C.Walker, Arizona, 19; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; Pederson, San Francisco, 16; Adames, Milwaukee, 15; Harper, Philadelphia, 15.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 66; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 61; Lindor, New York, 56; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 52; Cron, Colorado, 52; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; Arenado, St. Louis, 48; M.Machado, San Diego, 46; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 45; Freeman, Los Angeles, 45.
Pitching
Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 9-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-0; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-1; Carrasco, New York, 8-3; Wright, Atlanta, 8-4; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 7-2; Alcantara, Miami, 7-3; Darvish, San Diego, 7-3; 2 tied at 6-2.
