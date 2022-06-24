AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
62
220
76
38
.345
Bogaerts Bos
68
254
85
42
.335
Devers Bos
69
278
92
54
.331
Vaughn ChW
51
197
65
23
.330
J.Martinez Bos
61
237
77
41
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 27; Alvarez, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Rizzo, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; Stanton, New York, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; 2 tied at 15.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Alvarez, Houston, 54; Judge, New York, 53; Rizzo, New York, 49; Tucker, Houston, 48; Story, Boston, 48; Stanton, New York, 46; A.García, Texas, 45; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; France, Seattle, 45.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Taillon, New York, 8-1; Manoah, Toronto, 8-2; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-3; Cole, New York, 6-1; Wacha, Boston, 6-1.
