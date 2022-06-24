AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AB

H

R

Pct. Arraez Min

62

220

76

38

.345 Bogaerts Bos

68

254

85

42

.335 Devers Bos

69

278

92

54

.331 Vaughn ChW

51

197

65

23

.330 J.Martinez Bos

61

237

77

41 READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Arraez Min 62 220 76 38 .345 Bogaerts Bos 68 254 85 42 .335 Devers Bos 69 278 92 54 .331 Vaughn ChW 51 197 65 23 .330 J.Martinez Bos 61 237 77 41 .325 Alvarez Hou 63 227 72 47 .317 France Sea 70 275 87 32 .316 Kirk Tor 60 189 58 32 .307 Benintendi KC 68 258 78 27 .302 Robert ChW 53 223 67 32 .300

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 27; Alvarez, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Rizzo, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; Stanton, New York, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; 2 tied at 15.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Alvarez, Houston, 54; Judge, New York, 53; Rizzo, New York, 49; Tucker, Houston, 48; Story, Boston, 48; Stanton, New York, 46; A.García, Texas, 45; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; France, Seattle, 45.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Taillon, New York, 8-1; Manoah, Toronto, 8-2; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-3; Cole, New York, 6-1; Wacha, Boston, 6-1.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.