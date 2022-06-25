Trending:
The Associated Press
June 25, 2022 12:38 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Goldschmidt StL 69 262 88 52 .336
M.Machado SD 66 253 83 48 .328
McNeil NYM 65 226 74 33 .327
Harper Phi 63 241 77 49 .320
T.Turner LAD 69 274 87 39 .318
Cooper Mia 61 221 69 23 .312
Iglesias Col 58 210 64 20 .305
Swanson Atl 72 266 81 47 .305
Freeman LAD 69 270 82 47 .304
Bell Was 72 258 78 38 .302

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 20; Alonso, New York, 20; C.Walker, Arizona, 19; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; Pederson, San Francisco, 16; Adames, Milwaukee, 15; Harper, Philadelphia, 15.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 66; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 61; Lindor, New York, 56; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 52; Cron, Colorado, 52; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; Arenado, St. Louis, 48; M.Machado, San Diego, 46; 3 tied at 45.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 9-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-0; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-1; Carrasco, New York, 8-3; Wright, Atlanta, 8-4; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 7-2; Alcantara, Miami, 7-3; Darvish, San Diego, 7-3; 2 tied at 6-2.

