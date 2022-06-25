NATIONAL LEAGUE G

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Goldschmidt StL 69 262 88 52 .336 M.Machado SD 66 253 83 48 .328 McNeil NYM 65 226 74 33 .327 Harper Phi 63 241 77 49 .320 T.Turner LAD 69 274 87 39 .318 Cooper Mia 61 221 69 23 .312 Iglesias Col 58 210 64 20 .305 Swanson Atl 72 266 81 47 .305 Freeman LAD 69 270 82 47 .304 Bell Was 72 258 78 38 .302

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 20; Alonso, New York, 20; C.Walker, Arizona, 19; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; Pederson, San Francisco, 16; Adames, Milwaukee, 15; Harper, Philadelphia, 15.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 66; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 61; Lindor, New York, 56; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 52; Cron, Colorado, 52; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; Arenado, St. Louis, 48; M.Machado, San Diego, 46; 3 tied at 45.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 9-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-0; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-1; Carrasco, New York, 8-3; Wright, Atlanta, 8-4; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 7-2; Alcantara, Miami, 7-3; Darvish, San Diego, 7-3; 2 tied at 6-2.

