The Associated Press
June 25, 2022 12:38 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 62 220 76 38 .345
Bogaerts Bos 68 254 85 42 .335
Devers Bos 69 278 92 54 .331
Vaughn ChW 52 200 65 23 .325
J.Martinez Bos 61 237 77 41 .325
Kirk Tor 61 193 62 34 .321
Alvarez Hou 63 227 72 47 .317
France Sea 70 275 87 32 .316
Benintendi KC 68 258 78 27 .302
J.Ramírez Cle 64 244 73 44 .299

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 27; Alvarez, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Rizzo, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; Stanton, New York, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; 2 tied at 15.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Alvarez, Houston, 54; Judge, New York, 53; Rizzo, New York, 49; Tucker, Houston, 48; Story, Boston, 48; Stanton, New York, 46; A.García, Texas, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 46; 2 tied at 45.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Taillon, New York, 8-1; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-3; Cole, New York, 6-1; Wacha, Boston, 6-1.

