The Associated Press
June 26, 2022 1:17 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Goldschmidt StL 70 266 90 53 .338
M.Machado SD 66 253 83 48 .328
McNeil NYM 65 226 74 33 .327
T.Turner LAD 70 278 89 39 .320
Harper Phi 64 242 77 49 .318
Cooper Mia 62 225 70 23 .311
Swanson Atl 73 270 83 48 .307
Freeman LAD 70 274 83 47 .303
Bell Was 73 261 79 38 .303
Iglesias Col 59 214 64 20 .299

Home Runs

Alonso, New York, 22; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 20; C.Walker, Arizona, 19; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Pederson, San Francisco, 17; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; 3 tied at 15.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 68; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 61; Lindor, New York, 56; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 52; Cron, Colorado, 52; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; Arenado, St. Louis, 48; M.Machado, San Diego, 46; 3 tied at 45.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 9-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-0; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-1; Carrasco, New York, 8-3; Wright, Atlanta, 8-4; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Webb, San Francisco, 7-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 7-2; Alcantara, Miami, 7-3; Darvish, San Diego, 7-3.

