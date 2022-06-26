NATIONAL LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Goldschmidt StL
70
266
90
53
.338
M.Machado SD
66
253
83
48
.328
McNeil NYM
65
226
74
33
.327
T.Turner LAD
70
278
89
39
.320
Harper Phi
64
242
77
49
READ MORE
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|70
|266
|90
|53
|.338
|M.Machado SD
|66
|253
|83
|48
|.328
|McNeil NYM
|65
|226
|74
|33
|.327
|T.Turner LAD
|70
|278
|89
|39
|.320
|Harper Phi
|64
|242
|77
|49
|.318
|Cooper Mia
|62
|225
|70
|23
|.311
|Swanson Atl
|73
|270
|83
|48
|.307
|Freeman LAD
|70
|274
|83
|47
|.303
|Bell Was
|73
|261
|79
|38
|.303
|Iglesias Col
|59
|214
|64
|20
|.299
Home Runs
Alonso, New York, 22; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 20; C.Walker, Arizona, 19; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Pederson, San Francisco, 17; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; 3 tied at 15.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 68; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 61; Lindor, New York, 56; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 52; Cron, Colorado, 52; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; Arenado, St. Louis, 48; M.Machado, San Diego, 46; 3 tied at 45.
Pitching
Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 9-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-0; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-1; Carrasco, New York, 8-3; Wright, Atlanta, 8-4; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Webb, San Francisco, 7-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 7-2; Alcantara, Miami, 7-3; Darvish, San Diego, 7-3.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.