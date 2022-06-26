Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
June 26, 2022 1:16 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Arraez Min
63
225
78
39
.347

Bogaerts Bos
69
258
86
43
.333

Devers Bos
70
282
93
54
.330

J.Martinez Bos
62
241
78
42
.324

Vaughn ChW
53
203
65
23

READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 63 225 78 39 .347
Bogaerts Bos 69 258 86 43 .333
Devers Bos 70 282 93 54 .330
J.Martinez Bos 62 241 78 42 .324
Vaughn ChW 53 203 65 23 .320
Kirk Tor 62 195 62 34 .318
France Sea 70 275 87 32 .316
Giménez Cle 58 192 60 24 .313
Alvarez Hou 64 231 72 47 .312
Benintendi KC 69 261 78 27 .299

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 27; Alvarez, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Rizzo, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; Stanton, New York, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 16.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Alvarez, Houston, 54; Judge, New York, 53; Rizzo, New York, 49; Tucker, Houston, 48; Story, Boston, 48; A.García, Texas, 47; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 47; Stanton, New York, 46; 2 tied at 45.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Taillon, New York, 8-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Wacha, Boston, 6-1; Cole, New York, 6-2.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News