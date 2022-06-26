AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Arraez Min 63 225 78 39 .347 Bogaerts Bos 69 258 86 43 .333 Devers Bos 70 282 93 54 .330 J.Martinez Bos 62 241 78 42 .324 Vaughn ChW 53 203 65 23 .320 Kirk Tor 62 195 62 34 .318 France Sea 70 275 87 32 .316 Giménez Cle 58 192 60 24 .313 Alvarez Hou 64 231 72 47 .312 Benintendi KC 69 261 78 27 .299

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 27; Alvarez, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Rizzo, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; Stanton, New York, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 16.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Alvarez, Houston, 54; Judge, New York, 53; Rizzo, New York, 49; Tucker, Houston, 48; Story, Boston, 48; A.García, Texas, 47; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 47; Stanton, New York, 46; 2 tied at 45.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Taillon, New York, 8-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Wacha, Boston, 6-1; Cole, New York, 6-2.

