AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
63
225
78
39
.347
Bogaerts Bos
69
258
86
43
.333
Devers Bos
70
282
93
54
.330
J.Martinez Bos
62
241
78
42
.324
Vaughn ChW
53
203
65
23
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 27; Alvarez, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Rizzo, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; Stanton, New York, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 16.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Alvarez, Houston, 54; Judge, New York, 53; Rizzo, New York, 49; Tucker, Houston, 48; Story, Boston, 48; A.García, Texas, 47; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 47; Stanton, New York, 46; 2 tied at 45.
Pitching
Manoah, Toronto, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Taillon, New York, 8-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Wacha, Boston, 6-1; Cole, New York, 6-2.
