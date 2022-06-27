NATIONAL LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Goldschmidt StL
71
270
91
54
.337
M.Machado SD
66
253
83
48
.328
McNeil NYM
65
226
74
33
.327
Harper Phi
64
242
77
49
.318
T.Turner LAD
71
284
90
40
READ MORE
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|71
|270
|91
|54
|.337
|M.Machado SD
|66
|253
|83
|48
|.328
|McNeil NYM
|65
|226
|74
|33
|.327
|Harper Phi
|64
|242
|77
|49
|.318
|T.Turner LAD
|71
|284
|90
|40
|.317
|Bell Was
|75
|269
|83
|40
|.309
|Cooper Mia
|63
|228
|70
|23
|.307
|Freeman LAD
|71
|279
|85
|47
|.305
|Swanson Atl
|74
|276
|84
|48
|.304
|Iglesias Col
|59
|214
|64
|20
|.299
Home Runs
Alonso, New York, 22; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 21; C.Walker, Arizona, 19; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 18; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Pederson, San Francisco, 17; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; 3 tied at 15.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 69; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 62; Lindor, New York, 56; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 53; Cron, Colorado, 53; Arenado, St. Louis, 49; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; 4 tied at 46.
Pitching
Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 9-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-0; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-1; Carrasco, New York, 8-3; Wright, Atlanta, 8-4; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Webb, San Francisco, 7-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 7-2; Alcantara, Miami, 7-3; Darvish, San Diego, 7-3.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.