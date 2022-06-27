NATIONAL LEAGUE G

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Goldschmidt StL 71 270 91 54 .337 M.Machado SD 66 253 83 48 .328 McNeil NYM 65 226 74 33 .327 Harper Phi 64 242 77 49 .318 T.Turner LAD 71 284 90 40 .317 Bell Was 75 269 83 40 .309 Cooper Mia 63 228 70 23 .307 Freeman LAD 71 279 85 47 .305 Swanson Atl 74 276 84 48 .304 Iglesias Col 59 214 64 20 .299

Home Runs

Alonso, New York, 22; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 21; C.Walker, Arizona, 19; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 18; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Pederson, San Francisco, 17; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; 3 tied at 15.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 69; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 62; Lindor, New York, 56; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 53; Cron, Colorado, 53; Arenado, St. Louis, 49; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; 4 tied at 46.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 9-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-0; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-1; Carrasco, New York, 8-3; Wright, Atlanta, 8-4; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Webb, San Francisco, 7-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 7-2; Alcantara, Miami, 7-3; Darvish, San Diego, 7-3.

