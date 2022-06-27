Trending:
The Associated Press
June 27, 2022 10:10 pm
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Goldschmidt StL 71 270 91 54 .337
M.Machado SD 66 253 83 48 .328
McNeil NYM 65 226 74 33 .327
Harper Phi 64 242 77 49 .318
T.Turner LAD 71 284 90 40 .317
Bell Was 75 269 83 40 .309
Cooper Mia 63 228 70 23 .307
Freeman LAD 71 279 85 47 .305
Swanson Atl 74 276 84 48 .304
Iglesias Col 59 214 64 20 .299

Home Runs

Alonso, New York, 22; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 21; C.Walker, Arizona, 19; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 18; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Pederson, San Francisco, 17; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; 3 tied at 15.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 69; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 62; Lindor, New York, 56; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 53; Cron, Colorado, 53; Arenado, St. Louis, 49; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; 4 tied at 46.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 9-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-0; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-1; Carrasco, New York, 8-3; Wright, Atlanta, 8-4; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Webb, San Francisco, 7-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 7-2; Alcantara, Miami, 7-3; Darvish, San Diego, 7-3.

