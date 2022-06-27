AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AB

H

R

Pct. Arraez Min

65

232

80

41

.345 Devers Bos

72

291

97

55

.333 Bogaerts Bos

71

264

87

45

.330 J.Martinez Bos

64

250

81

43

.324 Kirk Tor

64

202

65

36 READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Arraez Min 65 232 80 41 .345 Devers Bos 72 291 97 55 .333 Bogaerts Bos 71 264 87 45 .330 J.Martinez Bos 64 250 81 43 .324 Kirk Tor 64 202 65 36 .322 Giménez Cle 60 198 63 24 .318 France Sea 70 275 87 32 .316 Vaughn ChW 54 206 65 23 .316 Alvarez Hou 65 231 72 47 .312 J.Ramírez Cle 67 253 76 45 .300

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Rizzo, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 18; Stanton, New York, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 16.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Judge, New York, 56; Alvarez, Houston, 54; Story, Boston, 51; Rizzo, New York, 49; Tucker, Houston, 48; Stanton, New York, 47; A.García, Texas, 47; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 47; 4 tied at 45.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Taillon, New York, 8-1; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; Wacha, Boston, 6-1; Cole, New York, 6-2.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.