NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Goldschmidt StL 72 274 95 56 .347 M.Machado SD 66 253 83 48 .328 McNeil NYM 65 226 74 33 .327 Harper Phi 64 242 77 49 .318 Cooper Mia 64 231 73 23 .316 T.Turner LAD 72 288 90 40 .313 Bell Was 75 269 83 40 .309 Swanson Atl 74 276 84 48 .304 Freeman LAD 72 283 86 47 .304 Iglesias Col 60 218 65 21 .298

Home Runs

Alonso, New York, 22; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 21; C.Walker, Arizona, 19; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Pederson, San Francisco, 17; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; 3 tied at 15.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 69; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 64; Lindor, New York, 56; Cron, Colorado, 54; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 53; Arenado, St. Louis, 49; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; 4 tied at 46.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 9-0; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-1; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-1; Carrasco, New York, 8-3; Wright, Atlanta, 8-4; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Webb, San Francisco, 7-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 7-2; Alcantara, Miami, 7-3; Darvish, San Diego, 7-3.

