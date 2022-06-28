NATIONAL LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Goldschmidt StL
72
274
95
56
.347
M.Machado SD
66
253
83
48
.328
McNeil NYM
65
226
74
33
.327
Harper Phi
64
242
77
49
.318
Cooper Mia
64
231
73
23
READ MORE
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|72
|274
|95
|56
|.347
|M.Machado SD
|66
|253
|83
|48
|.328
|McNeil NYM
|65
|226
|74
|33
|.327
|Harper Phi
|64
|242
|77
|49
|.318
|Cooper Mia
|64
|231
|73
|23
|.316
|T.Turner LAD
|72
|288
|90
|40
|.313
|Bell Was
|75
|269
|83
|40
|.309
|Swanson Atl
|74
|276
|84
|48
|.304
|Freeman LAD
|72
|283
|86
|47
|.304
|Iglesias Col
|60
|218
|65
|21
|.298
Home Runs
Alonso, New York, 22; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 21; C.Walker, Arizona, 19; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Pederson, San Francisco, 17; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; 3 tied at 15.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 69; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 64; Lindor, New York, 56; Cron, Colorado, 54; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 53; Arenado, St. Louis, 49; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; 4 tied at 46.
Pitching
Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 9-0; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-1; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-1; Carrasco, New York, 8-3; Wright, Atlanta, 8-4; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Webb, San Francisco, 7-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 7-2; Alcantara, Miami, 7-3; Darvish, San Diego, 7-3.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.