The Associated Press
June 28, 2022 12:37 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Goldschmidt StL 72 274 95 56 .347
M.Machado SD 66 253 83 48 .328
McNeil NYM 65 226 74 33 .327
Harper Phi 64 242 77 49 .318
Cooper Mia 64 231 73 23 .316
T.Turner LAD 72 288 90 40 .313
Bell Was 75 269 83 40 .309
Swanson Atl 74 276 84 48 .304
Freeman LAD 72 283 86 47 .304
Iglesias Col 60 218 65 21 .298

Home Runs

Alonso, New York, 22; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 21; C.Walker, Arizona, 19; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Pederson, San Francisco, 17; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; 3 tied at 15.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 69; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 64; Lindor, New York, 56; Cron, Colorado, 54; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 53; Arenado, St. Louis, 49; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; 4 tied at 46.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 9-0; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-1; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-1; Carrasco, New York, 8-3; Wright, Atlanta, 8-4; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Webb, San Francisco, 7-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 7-2; Alcantara, Miami, 7-3; Darvish, San Diego, 7-3.

