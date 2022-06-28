Trending:
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 65 232 80 41 .345
Devers Bos 72 291 97 55 .333
Bogaerts Bos 71 264 87 45 .330
J.Martinez Bos 64 250 81 43 .324
Kirk Tor 64 202 65 36 .322
Giménez Cle 60 198 63 24 .318
France Sea 70 275 87 32 .316
Vaughn ChW 55 210 66 24 .314
Alvarez Hou 65 231 72 47 .312
J.Ramírez Cle 67 253 76 45 .300

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Rizzo, New York, 20; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Stanton, New York, 18; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 18; Devers, Boston, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 16.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Judge, New York, 57; Alvarez, Houston, 54; Story, Boston, 51; Rizzo, New York, 50; Stanton, New York, 49; Tucker, Houston, 48; A.García, Texas, 48; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 47; 4 tied at 45.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Taillon, New York, 8-1; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; Wacha, Boston, 6-1; 2 tied at 6-2.

