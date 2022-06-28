AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
65
232
80
41
.345
Devers Bos
72
291
97
55
.333
Bogaerts Bos
71
264
87
45
.330
J.Martinez Bos
64
250
81
43
.324
Kirk Tor
64
202
65
36
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Rizzo, New York, 20; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Stanton, New York, 18; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 18; Devers, Boston, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 16.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Judge, New York, 57; Alvarez, Houston, 54; Story, Boston, 51; Rizzo, New York, 50; Stanton, New York, 49; Tucker, Houston, 48; A.García, Texas, 48; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 47; 4 tied at 45.
Pitching
Manoah, Toronto, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Taillon, New York, 8-1; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; Wacha, Boston, 6-1; 2 tied at 6-2.
