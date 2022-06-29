NATIONAL LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Goldschmidt StL
73
277
96
56
.347
M.Machado SD
66
253
83
48
.328
McNeil NYM
66
229
75
33
.328
Harper Phi
64
242
77
49
.318
Cooper Mia
65
235
74
23
READ MORE
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|73
|277
|96
|56
|.347
|M.Machado SD
|66
|253
|83
|48
|.328
|McNeil NYM
|66
|229
|75
|33
|.328
|Harper Phi
|64
|242
|77
|49
|.318
|Cooper Mia
|65
|235
|74
|23
|.315
|Bell Was
|76
|273
|85
|40
|.311
|T.Turner LAD
|73
|293
|91
|41
|.311
|Freeman LAD
|73
|288
|88
|48
|.306
|Swanson Atl
|75
|281
|84
|48
|.299
|Iglesias Col
|61
|222
|66
|21
|.297
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 22; Alonso, New York, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 19; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Pederson, San Francisco, 17; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; 3 tied at 15.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 69; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; Lindor, New York, 56; Cron, Colorado, 55; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 54; Arenado, St. Louis, 49; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 47; 3 tied at 46.
Pitching
Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 9-0; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-1; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-1; Wright, Atlanta, 8-4; Carrasco, New York, 8-4; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Webb, San Francisco, 7-2; Alcantara, Miami, 7-3; Darvish, San Diego, 7-3; K.Thompson, Chicago, 7-3.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.