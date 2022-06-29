Trending:
The Associated Press
June 29, 2022
< a min read
      

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Goldschmidt StL 73 277 96 56 .347
M.Machado SD 66 253 83 48 .328
McNeil NYM 66 229 75 33 .328
Harper Phi 64 242 77 49 .318
Cooper Mia 65 235 74 23 .315
Bell Was 76 273 85 40 .311
T.Turner LAD 73 293 91 41 .311
Freeman LAD 73 288 88 48 .306
Swanson Atl 75 281 84 48 .299
Iglesias Col 61 222 66 21 .297

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 22; Alonso, New York, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 19; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Pederson, San Francisco, 17; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; 3 tied at 15.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 69; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; Lindor, New York, 56; Cron, Colorado, 55; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 54; Arenado, St. Louis, 49; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 47; 3 tied at 46.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 9-0; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-1; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-1; Wright, Atlanta, 8-4; Carrasco, New York, 8-4; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Webb, San Francisco, 7-2; Alcantara, Miami, 7-3; Darvish, San Diego, 7-3; K.Thompson, Chicago, 7-3.

