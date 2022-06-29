NATIONAL LEAGUE G

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Goldschmidt StL 73 277 96 56 .347 M.Machado SD 66 253 83 48 .328 McNeil NYM 66 229 75 33 .328 Harper Phi 64 242 77 49 .318 Cooper Mia 65 235 74 23 .315 Bell Was 76 273 85 40 .311 T.Turner LAD 73 293 91 41 .311 Freeman LAD 73 288 88 48 .306 Swanson Atl 75 281 84 48 .299 Iglesias Col 61 222 66 21 .297

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 22; Alonso, New York, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 19; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Pederson, San Francisco, 17; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; 3 tied at 15.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 69; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; Lindor, New York, 56; Cron, Colorado, 55; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 54; Arenado, St. Louis, 49; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 47; 3 tied at 46.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 9-0; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-1; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-1; Wright, Atlanta, 8-4; Carrasco, New York, 8-4; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Webb, San Francisco, 7-2; Alcantara, Miami, 7-3; Darvish, San Diego, 7-3; K.Thompson, Chicago, 7-3.

