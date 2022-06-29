AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Arraez Min 67 241 83 42 .344 Devers Bos 73 295 98 55 .332 Bogaerts Bos 72 268 88 46 .328 Kirk Tor 65 203 66 36 .325 Alvarez Hou 66 234 75 49 .321 J.Martinez Bos 65 255 81 43 .318 France Sea 70 275 87 32 .316 Vaughn ChW 56 215 66 25 .307 Giménez Cle 62 203 63 24 .310 Benintendi KC 72 271 82 28 .303

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Buxton, Minnesota, 20; Rizzo, New York, 20; Stanton, New York, 18; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 18; Devers, Boston, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 16.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Judge, New York, 57; Alvarez, Houston, 56; Story, Boston, 52; Tucker, Houston, 51; Rizzo, New York, 50; Stanton, New York, 49; A.García, Texas, 49; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 47; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 46.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Taillon, New York, 8-1; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; Wacha, Boston, 6-1; 2 tied at 6-2.

