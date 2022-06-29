AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
67
241
83
42
.344
Devers Bos
73
295
98
55
.332
Bogaerts Bos
72
268
88
46
.328
Kirk Tor
65
203
66
36
.325
Alvarez Hou
66
234
75
49
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Buxton, Minnesota, 20; Rizzo, New York, 20; Stanton, New York, 18; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 18; Devers, Boston, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 16.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Judge, New York, 57; Alvarez, Houston, 56; Story, Boston, 52; Tucker, Houston, 51; Rizzo, New York, 50; Stanton, New York, 49; A.García, Texas, 49; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 47; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 46.
Pitching
Manoah, Toronto, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Taillon, New York, 8-1; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; Wacha, Boston, 6-1; 2 tied at 6-2.
