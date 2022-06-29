Trending:
The Associated Press
June 29, 2022 1:04 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 67 241 83 42 .344
Devers Bos 73 295 98 55 .332
Bogaerts Bos 72 268 88 46 .328
Kirk Tor 65 203 66 36 .325
Alvarez Hou 66 234 75 49 .321
J.Martinez Bos 65 255 81 43 .318
France Sea 70 275 87 32 .316
Vaughn ChW 56 215 66 25 .307
Giménez Cle 62 203 63 24 .310
Benintendi KC 72 271 82 28 .303

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Buxton, Minnesota, 20; Rizzo, New York, 20; Stanton, New York, 18; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 18; Devers, Boston, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 16.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Judge, New York, 57; Alvarez, Houston, 56; Story, Boston, 52; Tucker, Houston, 51; Rizzo, New York, 50; Stanton, New York, 49; A.García, Texas, 49; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 47; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 46.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Taillon, New York, 8-1; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; Wacha, Boston, 6-1; 2 tied at 6-2.

