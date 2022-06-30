On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 69 250 85 43 .340
Devers Bos 74 299 98 56 .328
Bogaerts Bos 73 273 89 47 .326
Kirk Tor 66 206 66 38 .320
Alvarez Hou 67 237 75 49 .316
France Sea 70 275 87 32 .316
J.Martinez Bos 66 259 81 44 .313
Giménez Cle 64 211 65 26 .308
Vaughn ChW 56 215 66 25 .307
Benintendi KC 73 275 84 28 .305

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Buxton, Minnesota, 20; Rizzo, New York, 20; Stanton, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 18; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Judge, New York, 59; Alvarez, Houston, 56; Stanton, New York, 52; Story, Boston, 52; Tucker, Houston, 51; Rizzo, New York, 50; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 49; A.García, Texas, 49; Trout, Los Angeles, 47.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-1; Manoah, Toronto, 9-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7-4; Wacha, Boston, 6-1.

