Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
June 30, 2022 1:11 am
< a min read
      

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Goldschmidt StL
74
281
96
56
.342

M.Machado SD
66
253
83
48
.328

McNeil NYM
67
232
75
33
.323

Bell Was
77
276
88
42
.319

Harper Phi
64
242
77
49

READ MORE

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Goldschmidt StL 74 281 96 56 .342
M.Machado SD 66 253 83 48 .328
McNeil NYM 67 232 75 33 .323
Bell Was 77 276 88 42 .319
Harper Phi 64 242 77 49 .318
Cooper Mia 66 238 75 24 .315
T.Turner LAD 74 298 92 41 .309
Freeman LAD 74 292 90 50 .308
Iglesias Col 62 226 67 21 .296
Lux LAD 67 216 64 39 .296

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 23; Alonso, New York, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 19; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Pederson, San Francisco, 17; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; Drury, Cincinnati, 16; 5 tied at 15.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 69; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; Lindor, New York, 56; Cron, Colorado, 56; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 56; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 50; Arenado, St. Louis, 49; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; Tellez, Milwaukee, 48; Freeman, Los Angeles, 47.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 9-0; Wright, Atlanta, 9-4; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-1; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-1; Alcantara, Miami, 8-3; Carrasco, New York, 8-4; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Webb, San Francisco, 7-2; Darvish, San Diego, 7-3; K.Thompson, Chicago, 7-3.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|7 Splunk Security Ninja Workshop EMEA...
7|7 Accelerating Zero Trust Implementations...
7|7 ExploitCon Bellevue 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories