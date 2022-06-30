NATIONAL LEAGUE G

AB

H

R

Pct. Goldschmidt StL

74

281

96

56

.342 M.Machado SD

66

253

83

48

.328 McNeil NYM

67

232

75

33

.323 Bell Was

77

276

88

42

.319 Harper Phi

64

242

77

49 READ MORE

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Goldschmidt StL 74 281 96 56 .342 M.Machado SD 66 253 83 48 .328 McNeil NYM 67 232 75 33 .323 Bell Was 77 276 88 42 .319 Harper Phi 64 242 77 49 .318 Cooper Mia 66 238 75 24 .315 T.Turner LAD 74 298 92 41 .309 Freeman LAD 74 292 90 50 .308 Iglesias Col 62 226 67 21 .296 Lux LAD 67 216 64 39 .296

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 23; Alonso, New York, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 19; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Pederson, San Francisco, 17; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; Drury, Cincinnati, 16; 5 tied at 15.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 69; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; Lindor, New York, 56; Cron, Colorado, 56; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 56; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 50; Arenado, St. Louis, 49; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; Tellez, Milwaukee, 48; Freeman, Los Angeles, 47.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 9-0; Wright, Atlanta, 9-4; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-1; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-1; Alcantara, Miami, 8-3; Carrasco, New York, 8-4; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Webb, San Francisco, 7-2; Darvish, San Diego, 7-3; K.Thompson, Chicago, 7-3.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.