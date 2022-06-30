NATIONAL LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Goldschmidt StL
74
281
96
56
.342
M.Machado SD
66
253
83
48
.328
McNeil NYM
67
232
75
33
.323
Bell Was
77
276
88
42
.319
Harper Phi
64
242
77
49
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 23; Alonso, New York, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 19; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Pederson, San Francisco, 17; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; Drury, Cincinnati, 16; 5 tied at 15.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 69; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; Lindor, New York, 56; Cron, Colorado, 56; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 56; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 50; Arenado, St. Louis, 49; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; Tellez, Milwaukee, 48; Freeman, Los Angeles, 47.
Pitching
Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 9-0; Wright, Atlanta, 9-4; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-1; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-1; Alcantara, Miami, 8-3; Carrasco, New York, 8-4; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Webb, San Francisco, 7-2; Darvish, San Diego, 7-3; K.Thompson, Chicago, 7-3.
