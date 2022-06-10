Trending:
Toronto 10, Detroit 1

The Associated Press
June 10, 2022 10:43 pm
< a min read
      

Toronto

Detroit

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
42
10
15
10

Totals
30
1
5
1

Springer cf
3
3
3
2

Grossman lf
3
0
1
0

Zimmer ph-cf
1
0
0
0

W.Castro...

Toronto 240 022 000 10
Detroit 000 000 010 1

DP_Toronto 1, Detroit 0. LOB_Toronto 8, Detroit 4. 2B_Bichette (15), Kirk (9), Gurriel Jr. (12), Springer (10), Guerrero Jr. (7), H.Castro (7). HR_Gurriel Jr. (3), Springer (12), Bichette (10). SF_Grossman (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Berríos W,5-2 8 5 1 1 1 5
Beasley 1 0 0 0 0 0
Detroit
Rodriguez L,0-2 4 1-3 8 8 8 2 2
Barnes 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Peralta 1 3 2 2 0 2
Jiménez 1 1 0 0 0 2
Foley 1 1 0 0 0 1
Vest 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Rodriguez (Kirk).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:50. A_26,226 (41,083).

