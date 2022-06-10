Toronto 10, Detroit 1

Toronto Detroit ab

Toronto Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 42 10 15 10 Totals 30 1 5 1 Springer cf 3 3 3 2 Grossman lf 3 0 1 0 Zimmer ph-cf 1 0 0 0 W.Castro ph-lf 0 0 0 1 Bichette ss 4 2 2 2 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 Tapia lf 1 0 0 0 Clemens ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. dh 5 2 2 1 Cabrera dh 3 0 1 0 Hernández rf 5 0 1 0 Haase ph 1 0 0 0 Kirk c 4 1 2 2 Meadows rf 4 0 0 0 Collins c 0 0 0 0 Báez ss 4 0 0 0 Espinal 2b-ss 5 0 2 1 H.Castro 3b 3 0 1 0 Chapman 3b 5 0 0 0 Torkelson 1b 3 1 1 0 Grriel Jr. lf-1b 5 1 2 2 Barnhart c 2 0 0 0 Biggio 1b-2b 4 1 1 0 Hill cf 3 0 1 0

Toronto 240 022 000 — 10 Detroit 000 000 010 — 1

DP_Toronto 1, Detroit 0. LOB_Toronto 8, Detroit 4. 2B_Bichette (15), Kirk (9), Gurriel Jr. (12), Springer (10), Guerrero Jr. (7), H.Castro (7). HR_Gurriel Jr. (3), Springer (12), Bichette (10). SF_Grossman (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Berríos W,5-2 8 5 1 1 1 5 Beasley 1 0 0 0 0 0

Detroit Rodriguez L,0-2 4 1-3 8 8 8 2 2 Barnes 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Peralta 1 3 2 2 0 2 Jiménez 1 1 0 0 0 2 Foley 1 1 0 0 0 1 Vest 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Rodriguez (Kirk).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:50. A_26,226 (41,083).

