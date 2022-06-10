Toronto 10, Detroit 1

Toronto
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|42
|10
|15
|10
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|
|Springer cf
|3
|3
|3
|2
|
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Zimmer ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tapia lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clemens ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Haase ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirk c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Meadows rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Collins c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal 2b-ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|H.Castro 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grriel Jr. lf-1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Biggio 1b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hill cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Toronto
|240
|022
|000
|—
|10
|Detroit
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
DP_Toronto 1, Detroit 0. LOB_Toronto 8, Detroit 4. 2B_Bichette (15), Kirk (9), Gurriel Jr. (12), Springer (10), Guerrero Jr. (7), H.Castro (7). HR_Gurriel Jr. (3), Springer (12), Bichette (10). SF_Grossman (2).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Berríos W,5-2
|8
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Beasley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodriguez L,0-2
|4
|1-3
|8
|8
|8
|2
|2
|Barnes
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Jiménez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Foley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vest
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Rodriguez (Kirk).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_2:50. A_26,226 (41,083).
