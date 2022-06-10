Toronto 10, Detroit 1

Toronto
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
42
10
15
10
2
8
Springer cf
3
3
3
2
1
0
.282
a-Zimmer ph-cf
1
0
0
0
0
0
.102
Bichette ss
4
2
2
2
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|1
|5
|
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|b-W.Castro ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|c-Clemens ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|d-Haase ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Meadows rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|H.Castro 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Hill cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Toronto
|240
|022
|000_10
|15
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|010_1
|5
|0
a-flied out for Springer in the 7th. b- for Grossman in the 8th. c-popped out for Schoop in the 8th. d-lined out for Cabrera in the 9th.
LOB_Toronto 8, Detroit 4. 2B_Bichette (15), Kirk (9), Gurriel Jr. (12), Springer (10), Guerrero Jr. (7), H.Castro (7). HR_Gurriel Jr. (3), off Rodriguez; Springer (12), off Rodriguez; Bichette (10), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Bichette 2 (32), Kirk 2 (18), Gurriel Jr. 2 (22), Springer 2 (32), Espinal (28), Guerrero Jr. (32), Grossman (10). SF_Grossman.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Biggio 2, Espinal); Detroit 2 (Barnhart, Clemens). RISP_Toronto 5 for 12; Detroit 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Torkelson. GIDP_Schoop.
DP_Toronto 1 (Chapman, Espinal, Biggio).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos, W, 5-2
|8
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|102
|4.73
|Beasley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|6.75
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, L, 0-2
|4
|1-3
|8
|8
|8
|2
|2
|84
|11.51
|Barnes
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|5.49
|Peralta
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|19
|1.54
|Jiménez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|3.10
|Foley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.55
|Vest
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.71
Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 2-1. HBP_Rodriguez (Kirk).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_2:50. A_26,226 (41,083).
