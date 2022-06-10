Toronto 10, Detroit 1

Toronto

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 10 15 10 2 8 Springer cf 3 3 3 2 1 0 .282 a-Zimmer ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .102 Bichette ss 4 2 2 2 0 1 .266 Tapia lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Guerrero Jr. dh 5 2 2 1 0 0 .246 Hernández rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .222 Kirk c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .327 Collins c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Espinal 2b-ss 5 0 2 1 0 0 .293 Chapman 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .216 Gurriel Jr. lf-1b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .257 Biggio 1b-2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .189

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 5 1 1 5 Grossman lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .201 b-W.Castro ph-lf 0 0 0 1 0 0 .258 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .195 c-Clemens ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Cabrera dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .297 d-Haase ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .169 Meadows rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Báez ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .196 H.Castro 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .282 Torkelson 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .193 Barnhart c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .233 Hill cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .229

Toronto 240 022 000_10 15 0 Detroit 000 000 010_1 5 0

a-flied out for Springer in the 7th. b- for Grossman in the 8th. c-popped out for Schoop in the 8th. d-lined out for Cabrera in the 9th.

LOB_Toronto 8, Detroit 4. 2B_Bichette (15), Kirk (9), Gurriel Jr. (12), Springer (10), Guerrero Jr. (7), H.Castro (7). HR_Gurriel Jr. (3), off Rodriguez; Springer (12), off Rodriguez; Bichette (10), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Bichette 2 (32), Kirk 2 (18), Gurriel Jr. 2 (22), Springer 2 (32), Espinal (28), Guerrero Jr. (32), Grossman (10). SF_Grossman.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Biggio 2, Espinal); Detroit 2 (Barnhart, Clemens). RISP_Toronto 5 for 12; Detroit 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Torkelson. GIDP_Schoop.

DP_Toronto 1 (Chapman, Espinal, Biggio).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Berríos, W, 5-2 8 5 1 1 1 5 102 4.73 Beasley 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 6.75

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodriguez, L, 0-2 4 1-3 8 8 8 2 2 84 11.51 Barnes 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 20 5.49 Peralta 1 3 2 2 0 2 19 1.54 Jiménez 1 1 0 0 0 2 25 3.10 Foley 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.55 Vest 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 1.71

Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 2-1. HBP_Rodriguez (Kirk).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:50. A_26,226 (41,083).

