Toronto 11, Baltimore 1

Baltimore
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
1
5
1
1
10
Mullins cf
3
0
0
0
0
0
.245
Mancini dh
2
0
0
0
0
1
.290
a-Martin ph-dh
1
0
0
0
READ MORE
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|11
|19
|11
|1
|5
|
|Springer cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Zimmer cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.098
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.258
|Kirk c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.315
|Hernández rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Espinal 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.290
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Tapia lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Biggio 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.210
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|100_1
|5
|0
|Toronto
|101
|071
|01x_11
|19
|3
a-grounded out for Mancini in the 8th. b-struck out for Hays in the 8th.
E_Kirk (1), Espinal (3), Guerrero Jr. (2). LOB_Baltimore 8, Toronto 7. 2B_Stowers (1), Springer (11), Hernández (9), Gurriel Jr. (14), Tapia (9). 3B_Biggio (1). HR_Guerrero Jr. (15), off Garcia. RBIs_Stowers (1), Kirk (19), Guerrero Jr. 3 (37), Hernández (18), Espinal 3 (31), Tapia 2 (17), Biggio (6). CS_Mateo (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Hays, Mateo, Mountcastle, Odor, Mullins); Toronto 4 (Gurriel Jr., Springer, Bichette, Espinal). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 7; Toronto 8 for 16.
Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr., Bichette, Springer, Kirk. GIDP_Rutschman, Tapia.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Mateo, Odor, Mountcastle; Nevin, Odor, Mountcastle); Toronto 1 (Espinal, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradish, L, 1-4
|4
|1-3
|9
|5
|5
|1
|3
|90
|6.86
|Gillaspie
|
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|17
|4.35
|Voth
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|33
|6.75
|Garcia
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|26
|4.50
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah, W, 8-1
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|86
|1.67
|Merryweather
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|6.38
|Cimber
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.45
|Gage
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Gillaspie 2-2, Voth 1-0, Cimber 1-0. HBP_Manoah (Mancini), Gage (Stowers).
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_3:17. A_19,716 (53,506).
