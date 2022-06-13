Toronto 11, Baltimore 1

Baltimore

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 5 1 1 10 Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Mancini dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .290 a-Martin ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .400 Hays rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .293 b-McKenna ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .209 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .254 Rutschman c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .183 Nevin 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .217 Stowers lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .333 Mateo ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .212

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 11 19 11 1 5 Springer cf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .282 Zimmer cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .098 Bichette ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .270 Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 2 3 3 0 1 .258 Kirk c 5 1 1 1 0 0 .315 Hernández rf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .246 Espinal 3b 5 1 2 3 0 2 .290 Gurriel Jr. dh 4 1 3 0 0 0 .278 Tapia lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .250 Biggio 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .210

Baltimore 000 000 100_1 5 0 Toronto 101 071 01x_11 19 3

a-grounded out for Mancini in the 8th. b-struck out for Hays in the 8th.

E_Kirk (1), Espinal (3), Guerrero Jr. (2). LOB_Baltimore 8, Toronto 7. 2B_Stowers (1), Springer (11), Hernández (9), Gurriel Jr. (14), Tapia (9). 3B_Biggio (1). HR_Guerrero Jr. (15), off Garcia. RBIs_Stowers (1), Kirk (19), Guerrero Jr. 3 (37), Hernández (18), Espinal 3 (31), Tapia 2 (17), Biggio (6). CS_Mateo (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Hays, Mateo, Mountcastle, Odor, Mullins); Toronto 4 (Gurriel Jr., Springer, Bichette, Espinal). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 7; Toronto 8 for 16.

Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr., Bichette, Springer, Kirk. GIDP_Rutschman, Tapia.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Mateo, Odor, Mountcastle; Nevin, Odor, Mountcastle); Toronto 1 (Espinal, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bradish, L, 1-4 4 1-3 9 5 5 1 3 90 6.86 Gillaspie 1-3 5 4 4 0 0 17 4.35 Voth 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 33 6.75 Garcia 2 2 1 1 0 1 26 4.50

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manoah, W, 8-1 6 1 0 0 1 7 86 1.67 Merryweather 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 11 6.38 Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 2.45 Gage 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 20 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Gillaspie 2-2, Voth 1-0, Cimber 1-0. HBP_Manoah (Mancini), Gage (Stowers).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:17. A_19,716 (53,506).

